New life for an old library: Carnegie building houses realty company

While the restoration is not 100% of what it was when completed in 1904, it’s pretty close.

“We still have a little more refinement to do,” Zoul said. “We had to uncover a lot of things that had been kind of covered up with walls or that sort of thing, but it’s probably going on 95% now in terms of bringing it back.”

During his renovation, he uncovered a lot of the building’s original architecture that had been covered up over the years as the building went ownership and remodeling efforts.

“I found a great thing over the front door that we just discovered last week,” Zoul said. “It spanned the whole entrance and had this rotten board covering it that looked like it had been there for 50 or 60 years. It was between the front two columns. I kept asking people why is that board there and what is covering up.”

When the board was removed, Zoul said they found some beautiful ornamental masonry and figurines.