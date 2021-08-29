New life for an old library: Carnegie building houses realty company

One of Grand Island’s historical buildings, the old Andrew Carnegie Library at 321 W. Second St., is undergoing a major restoration by its owner, Zachary Zoul.
Zoul is the owner of Century 21 Premier Home Sales, which will be located at the old library he is restoring.
Zoul purchased the building in January and started both interior and exterior restoration projects.
“We had two months of intensive interior work before we moved into our offices in March,” Zoul said.
He said most of the interior work was completed at that time.
“We recently embarked on the exterior restoration, which consists of repairing all of the masonry, the brick, the concrete and the granite steps and the ornamental column,” Zoul said. “Every square inch of the outside is going to be restored to its original condition.”
He said the restoration was long overdue as it had been 50 years or longer since the exterior of the old library had been touched.
While Zoul doesn’t know if it was the first city library, but it has a prominent place in Grand Island’s history.
“It’s not clear if there was any kind of library before this, but I think it’s fair to say that this was the first real library of any consequence,” he said.
Zoul said Andrew Carnegie gave the city $20,000 to build this library.
Andrew Carnegie was a Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist. More than 2,500 Carnegie libraries were built between 1883 and 1929, including some belonging to public and university library systems. Of those, 1,689 were built in the United States, 660 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 125 in Canada, and others in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Serbia, Belgium, France, the Caribbean, Mauritius, Malaysia and Fiji.
Construction on Grand Island’s library began in 1903.
“There were many Carnegie libraries being built in the country, but what was noteworthy was that President Theodore Roosevelt was here for the groundbreaking,” Zoul said. “We have a picture in the building of him turning over the first ceremonial shovel of dirt. That was a big part of his visit so that very history makes this Carnegie Library building noteworthy and historic.”
Having a president visit a community in those years was a major event as Roosevelt would have had to travel days on a train to get here. That was April 26 and 27, 1903. A Grand Island Independent story of that time estimated there were crowds of as many as 10,000 people to see him. It was part of Roosevelt’s great western trip where he would travel 14,000 miles through 22 states and two territories. The tour would last 66 days.
An account of Roosevelt’s visit can be found at www.gilibrary.org/about-us/about-your-library/library-history/grand-island-public-library-the-presidential-groundbreaking.
In deciding to locate his business in the old library, Zoul felt it was a great opportunity to preserve an historic building.
“I have a real appreciation for historic buildings, but from a business perspective, we wanted to be downtown,” he said. “I’m very excited about the ongoing renewal of downtown Grand Island. It just struck me this was really unique opportunity, almost unprecedented opportunity, to take a piece of history and to bring it back to life.”
Zoul said he wanted to bring the historic building back to life.
“I think it’s a treasure for Grand Island to have this monumental landmark building, particularly with its rich history and tradition as a cultural icon for Grand Island being a city library,” he said.
Zoul said the inside of the building had been modernized as the original tile and wood floors had been carpeted over.
“We tore all that out and refinished the old oak floors,” he said. “The second floor had this beautiful tile with eight different colors and all this intricate design. It had been covered with glue down carpet.”
Zoul said about 30% of the tile was gone and had to be painstakingly replaced as many of the pieces were smaller than a fingernail.
While the restoration is not 100% of what it was when completed in 1904, it’s pretty close.
“We still have a little more refinement to do,” Zoul said. “We had to uncover a lot of things that had been kind of covered up with walls or that sort of thing, but it’s probably going on 95% now in terms of bringing it back.”
During his renovation, he uncovered a lot of the building’s original architecture that had been covered up over the years as the building went ownership and remodeling efforts.
“I found a great thing over the front door that we just discovered last week,” Zoul said. “It spanned the whole entrance and had this rotten board covering it that looked like it had been there for 50 or 60 years. It was between the front two columns. I kept asking people why is that board there and what is covering up.”
When the board was removed, Zoul said they found some beautiful ornamental masonry and figurines.
“I don’t know if that’s the right word, but there’s a crevice above the front door and and there were these almost like cone-shaped little ornaments are behind there,” he said. “A couple of them were broken. We’re going to restore those, but it’s a mystery why somebody would have put those board over them. We keep painstakingly trying to bring everything back to what it was in on the first floor.”
Zoul also replaced some missing lighting fixtures with some authentic ones that would have been consistent of what was used during the time the library was built.
He hopes to have the building restoration completed by October and will host a public ceremony to dedicate it. A Theodore Roosevelt re-enactor will be on hand for an open house.
Zoul’s Century 21 real estate brokerage is a family business he purchased in 2011.
“We handle the full spectrum of real estate sales, representing buyers and sellers,” he said. “We have a team of associated brokers and agents that work out of this building. We’re expanding that team as we have six now and we’ve got four more joining the company now that we have more space.”
The historic building will also serve as headquarters to two other businesses Zoul owns: Grand Island Realty, which is his property management company; and Zoul Properties, which owns and manages multifamily apartment properties in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
“We expect the brokerage to continue to grow as we add new agents,” he said. “Century 21 is a widely recognized and respected brand so we expect that to grow.”
To contact Century 21 Premier Home Sales at its new home at 321 W. Second St., call 308-382-4250.