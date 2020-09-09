New Literacy Council of Grand Island building expands space and opportunities for learning

Students at the Literacy Council of Grand Island have a larger, new space in which to learn, thanks to a capital campaign and renovation.

The organization celebrated Tuesday the reopening of its building at 115 W. Charles St. with an event and a flag-raising ceremony. Executive Director Karla McGeorge said the Literacy Council is “ecstatic” to move into its new building that is more than double the size of its previous location.

“This space will not only meet the growing needs of the community and our students, but gives us more room and resources, and will really be able to facilitate group classes,” she said. “We were to the point where our classrooms were so small that we had students with chairs in the hallway. They were not able to sit at a table or a desk. We have been able to fund and purchase new furniture and we have adequate classroom spaces to help us continue to grow and meet those growing demands.”

George said the new building was made possible thanks to a $150,000 lead gift from the Jamson family.

Phillip Erb, president of the Literacy Council’s board of directors, said that without the Jamson family’s lead gift, the new building would not have been possible.