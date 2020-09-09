New Literacy Council of Grand Island building expands space and opportunities for learning

Students at the Literacy Council of Grand Island have a larger, new space in which to learn, thanks to a capital campaign and renovation.
The organization celebrated Tuesday the reopening of its building at 115 W. Charles St. with an event and a flag-raising ceremony. Executive Director Karla McGeorge said the Literacy Council is “ecstatic” to move into its new building that is more than double the size of its previous location.
“This space will not only meet the growing needs of the community and our students, but gives us more room and resources, and will really be able to facilitate group classes,” she said. “We were to the point where our classrooms were so small that we had students with chairs in the hallway. They were not able to sit at a table or a desk. We have been able to fund and purchase new furniture and we have adequate classroom spaces to help us continue to grow and meet those growing demands.”
George said the new building was made possible thanks to a $150,000 lead gift from the Jamson family.
Phillip Erb, president of the Literacy Council’s board of directors, said that without the Jamson family’s lead gift, the new building would not have been possible.
“We would not even have a starting point, let alone be where we are currently at,” Erb said. “We are very much thankful for what they have given to us.”
According to a November 2018 article in The Independent, Nick Jamson built the structure at 115 W. Charles St. in the 1960s. Jamson said that his grandfather came to the United States as an immigrant escaping religious persecution in Greece.
It is because of his grandfather’s story, Jamson said, that his family loved the idea of helping the Literacy Council.
Thanks to the help of developer Ray O’Connor, the Literacy Council was able to acquire the building.
O’Connor said in a phone interview following the ceremony Tuesday that when he found out the building was for sale and that the Literacy Council was in need of additional space, he approached Jamson and his wife, Annette, about purchasing the building and was able to have them “discount the price immensely to make this happen.”
“We took the building as is and had a capital campaign,” O’Connor said. “We raised enough money to completely gut it and make it the home of the Literacy Council.”
George said the Literacy Council began its Building Literacy Capital Campaign in November 2018. Through the fundraising campaign and a community development block grant from the city of Grand Island, the Literacy Council was able to get $280,000 in investments to purchase the building from O’Connor and to pay for all renovations.
The campaign chairmen were Jennifer and Ray O’Connor, Vikki Deuel and Carolyn Rasmussen.
Ray O’Connor said he and Jennifer bought the building from the Jamson family and then sold it back to the Literacy Council “at exactly the same price that we paid for it.”
“All I did was do a bridge to make sure they did not lose the opportunity and not spend more money than they should have on the building,” he said.
After acquiring the building, O’Connor said, he and his team worked to replace the roof, put in new thermal windows and an HVAC system, redo the electrical work and plumbing, and put in new bathrooms.
“We also had to remodel the inside and take the rooms that were small and make them bigger,” he said. “We took two small rooms into one, like the conference room. Then, we had to do all the finishing touches like the paint, the carpet, new lighting, etc.”
Deuel, who serves as a tutor and a board member in addition to serving as a campaign co-chairwoman, said the new building and expanded space are “a win-win for everybody.”
“This new space is a wonderful way for us to help our newest citizens and others moving into Grand Island become acquainted with the community, learn the language and improve their lives,” she said.
“In the other space, the couple I tutored closed their restaurant on Tuesday and that was a busy time (at the Literacy Council). We were always looking for a space where three of us could sit down and do a lesson. Rarely was there space where we weren’t just crammed together,” Deuel said.
“Being in an area like this where you have lots of alternative sites where you can tutor is great. If it is crowded in here after COVID when we can have more people, we can have that space — it is wonderful.”
