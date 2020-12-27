New location, same neighborhood: Ken’s moves to Northwest Commons, expands product lines, adds furniture

In time for the new year, Ken’s Appliance and America’s Mattress has opened at its new location in the former Shopko building in Northwest Commons in Grand Island. With that move came a shorter name for the business.
Ken’s moved into its new location earlier this month. The store has been newly branded as Ken’s. The new location has an expanded sales area, offices and conference room, and a large warehouse facility on site.
According to Meridith Turner, Ken’s general manager, “Ken’s still has the same quality merchandise that customers have come to trust, but we have also expanded their product lines by adding furniture.”
Turner said the new furniture lines will give customers “the style and quality they love at an affordable price.”
Ken’s Appliance started in 1962 as a mom-and-pop appliance shop in founders Ken and Jalaine Leetch’s garage on Kruse Street. In 1967, they moved their shop to North Pine Street, and 10 years later, moved downtown to West Third Street.
From there, they continued expanding the business and eventually turned it over to their son, Gail.
In 2004, the store moved again, to the original location on Webb Road. By adding mattresses to their product line in 2009, Turner said they were able to offer customers a full line of the most innovative mattresses and assist them in finding the perfect night’s sleep.
Turner thanked her team at Ken’s for making the move a success.
“They all worked above and beyond our expectations to get it all set up,” she said.
The building is owned by local developer Ray O’Connor. In developing the location, O’Connor gave his clients an ownership option of the space, which Ken’s did. Along with Ken’s, another area of the former Shopko building will be used by the Grand Island Public School District. Two other businesses also will be located there.
Turner said she is excited about the new location.
“It should be a lot of traffic,” she said. “It provided us a really good opportunity to be more efficient. Our warehouse is now on site.”
The added space also allows Ken’s to expand its product line to include furniture to its white goods, such as refrigerators, stoves, microwaves and more.
Turner said the furniture includes dining, living room, bedroom, side tables, sectionals, entertainment centers and more.
“One of our team said, ‘We are in every room of the house,’” she said.
Like their appliances, Turner said they have furniture for all price levels.
“It is similar to our appliances,” she said. “We want to serve a wide range of customers.”
Turner said the furniture industry has been hit hard because of the pandemic.
“We are struggling with that,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to get products for customers.”
With being in business for nearly 60 years, Ken’s has served several generations of Grand Island and Nebraska customers.
Turner said many of their longtime customers have come into the new store to congratulate them for their continued success.
Turner said they have also expanded their appliance line.
“We have beefed up our line up to really to show a different styles and colors,” Turner said. “We have always had a really great wide selection of appliances and we are able now to display them a lot better.”
Since its beginning in 1962, Ken’s has built a reputation for quality, service and affordability.
“We have grown into more than just an appliance store,” Turner said. “We are your total home solution.”
From quality GE appliances and Serta and Simmons mattresses to a full range of furniture options, Turner said their knowledgeable sales team will help customers find the perfect items for their homes.
“And, we will be there for you after the sale with an experienced parts and service department and installation team,” she said.
Turner said Gail Leetch will still have a hand in the major decisions of the store, but Turner is guiding the next generation in expanding and growing the store.
With the new and bigger space, she said they are planning to further increase their product range, especially in a post-COVID-19 environment.
Turner is the third generation of this family-owned business.
“It is my hope that this store is successful far into the future,” she said.
A grand opening is planned for January.
For more information, visit Ken’s websote at www.kensgi.com or call 308-382-6112.