New location, same neighborhood: Ken’s moves to Northwest Commons, expands product lines, adds furniture

Turner said the furniture industry has been hit hard because of the pandemic.

“We are struggling with that,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to get products for customers.”

With being in business for nearly 60 years, Ken’s has served several generations of Grand Island and Nebraska customers.

Turner said many of their longtime customers have come into the new store to congratulate them for their continued success.

Turner said they have also expanded their appliance line.

“We have beefed up our line up to really to show a different styles and colors,” Turner said. “We have always had a really great wide selection of appliances and we are able now to display them a lot better.”

Since its beginning in 1962, Ken’s has built a reputation for quality, service and affordability.

“We have grown into more than just an appliance store,” Turner said. “We are your total home solution.”

From quality GE appliances and Serta and Simmons mattresses to a full range of furniture options, Turner said their knowledgeable sales team will help customers find the perfect items for their homes.