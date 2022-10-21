New maple tree gifted to Grand Island Stolley Park in special ceremony

Grand Island's Stolley Park has been graced with a new tree.

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, working with Central Platte Natural Resources District, planted a matador maple in Stolley Park with a special "Gift of Trees" ceremony Friday.

A second maple was planted at the CPNRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave.

City Parks Superintendent Barry Burrows welcomed the new tree.

"This is going to be exciting to see what this does," he said. "It's kind of in the same family as the autumn blaze maple, but it has better structure as it gets older. It should withstand winds and ice and snow."

Just as Grand Island is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, Arbor Day, which started in Nebraska City, is celebrating its 150th anniversary, said Tammy Partsch, Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce.

To celebrate, Nebraska City is giving a tree to every county as a "thank you" for promoting Arbor Day and trees.

Earlier Friday, trees were planted in Lexington (Dawson County) and Kearney (Buffalo County), with more to come.

On that first Arbor Day in 1872, 1 million trees were planted across Nebraska, said Partsch.

Arbor Day started after Col. Stephen Long, while mapping the U.S., in the area where Nebraska is located, wrote, "Great American Desert" and nothing else.

"Those early settlers decided, if we're going to have cities, like Grand Island, they're going to need trees," said Partsch. "It took the systematic planting of trees, the idea that you need to have a day to celebrate trees and plant trees, to make Arbor Day a thing."

Partsch referenced the 1988 film "The Naked Gun," where Drebin asks Jane out to dinner and she replies, "I'd love to but I have to get my rest, tomorrow being Arbor Day and all."

"It's supposed to be funny, but in Nebraska City that's true," she said. "You don't make plans on Arbor Day weekend."

Marcia Lee, Central Platte Natural Resources District information specialist, shared that CPNRD is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

Lee read a proclamation signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in July celebrating the state's NRDs.

"Nebraska's natural resource districts play a critical role in the conservation of natural resources locally, statewide and nationally," she read.

Among its achievements:

Nebraska's NRDs "work with landowners and partner organizations to minimize flood damage by protecting people and property with watershed structures" and have "built over 700 flood control projects throughout the state."

NRDs have also "planted more than 100 million conservation seedlings, trees and shrubs, in windbreak structures and urban forestry programs."

"Central Platte really does have a wide range of responsibilities," said Lee.

Doug Grimm of Grimm's Gardens in Nebraska City praised the tree, a hybrid between a silver maple and a red maple.

"It's very tolerable to all kinds of conditions," he said. "You've got silver maples growing wild around here that can tolerate your pH soil. It doesn't care whether it's six or eight. A silver maple is happy anywhere."

Because of the way the purchased tree was potted, Grimm had to rip through the "girdled" roots so they could grow out properly and not create a knotted wad under the dirt.

"If you don't fix it, what's going to happen is they're going to grow together. They're going to graft themselves, because roots can graft to roots really easily of the same species," he said. "If you don't fix that and take care of that in 25 or 35 years it's going to choke the tree and absolutely kill it."

He added, "If we don't fix this problem, this tree is doomed to die."

Once the roots were freed, Grimm showed how to plant the tree, and it was given fertilizer and water and posted in place.

Burrows called the special event "a good day."

"This is a good deal," he said. "A good education, even a new philosophy of how to plant trees. I really like it. It's really detailed on how to plant a potted tree."