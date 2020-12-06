New Master Gardener program starts Jan. 5

Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go?
Turn to the Extension Master Gardener program that aims to educate gardeners on many aspects of horticulture, tests your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state. It has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976.
Master Gardener volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff. They contribute time as volunteers working with their local Extension office to provide horticulture-related information to their community. Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.
Volunteer hours can be completed through various activities. These activities could include: planting and maintaining demonstration gardens, collecting data on research projects, helping with county and state fair activities, speaking to community groups, leading garden tours, collecting plant samples, answering phone questions, teaching youth programs, or whatever sparks your interest and utilizes your talents.
Educational topics will cover a wide range of horticultural issues. Topics covered in previous training sessions include: Native plants for water conservation, an in-depth look at fertilizers, turfgrass and related insects, beneficial pollinating insects and vegetable garden pests, tree and shrub pruning, pesticide safety and non-chemical pest control techniques, and small fruits and tree fruit basics.
The content of the topics are focused on the home gardener, but those employed in the green industry are also welcome.
Do you have that perfect person in mind or are you interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Nebraska Extension in Hall County will be offering online sessions for 2021 starting Jan. 5.
For a $175 fee, Master Gardener interns receive a resource notebook, an integrated turfgrass management book, a short-sleeved t-shirt and a name tag. The fee will also help fund handout materials, speaker expenses and other costs associated with the training program.
For returning Master Gardeners, the fee is $20 to help fund costs associated with the training program.
The ProHort program is for green industry professionals and has a fee of $325. ProHort participants will receive a resource notebook, an integrated turfgrass management book and 40 hours of education.
If you have questions, please call me before Dec. 28.
More information, updated schedules and a brochure can be found at http://hall.unl.edu.
Elizabeth (Killinger) Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County Extension website at hall.unl.edu
