New Master Gardener program starts Jan. 5

Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go?

Turn to the Extension Master Gardener program that aims to educate gardeners on many aspects of horticulture, tests your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state. It has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976.

Master Gardener volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff. They contribute time as volunteers working with their local Extension office to provide horticulture-related information to their community. Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.