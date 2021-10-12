New members join CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board

Six new members recently joined the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board for fiscal year 2022.
They are Brad Bell, Stephen Knudsen, Kory Koralewski, Tiffany Murdoch, Dan Phillips and Dr. Riley Santin.
Other St. Francis Foundation board members include Fritz Anderson, Todd Bartek, Stacie Goding, Paul Hoos, Brad Keasling, Denise McGovern-Gallagher, Darcy Ray, Mary Santin, Greg Schlegel and Darren Sanchez.
Members leaving the board are Robin Dexter, Rick Huls, Jeremiah Johnsen, Mark Porter, Chad Sheffield, Nick Suminski, Travis Turek and Micki Ward.
The St. Francis Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created to support the work of St. Francis, whose mission is to encourage a healthy community by providing health education programs, informational services and quality medical care without regard to race, religion, age, sex, or ability to pay. The purpose of the Foundation is to seek, acquire and manage funds contributed from public and private sources to support those programs and projects determined to be in accord with the mission of St. Francis.
Such programs or services may be administered by St. Francis’s own medical or administrative professionals or in collaboration with other community agencies of compatible purpose.
More about the six new foundation board members:
- Brad Bell is assistant vice president at Home Federal Bank for the past three years and in banking for more than 23 years in Grand Island. He has served on numerous boards and organizations and currently serves on the boards of Hope Harbor and Heartland Health Center. In addition, he is an active member of Third City Sertoma. A graduate of Hastings College, Brad and his wife Lisa reside in Hastings.
- Stephen Knudsen is an attorney at Whitney, Newman, Mersch, Otto & Grafton in Aurora. Currently, he serves as a board member of the Plainsman Museum in Aurora, member of the Fifth Judicial District Problem Solving Court and volunteer for the Aurora Adopt-A-Pet animal shelter. As a Grand Island native, he resides in Hampton with his dog and enjoys all things outdoors.
- Kory Koralewski is owner and president of Optimum Field Services Solutions, an enterprise resource planning company that serves the field service industry anywhere in the United States. Kory grew up in Nebraska and attended the Arapahoe Community College Police Academy in Colorado. In 2015 he moved to central Nebraska to become director of operations for Holdrege Irrigation at Holdrege, then as director of stewardship and development for the Diocese of Grand Island before starting his own field services company. He is active in his church leading men and youths in ministry and volunteers at CHI St. Francis as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick. He is married to Jennifer.
- Tiffany Murdoch has earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and her master’s degree in political science at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She has experience as a congressional intern and staffer, a high school teacher, children’s ministries director, and in working with the visually impaired. Murdoch is currently active in her children’s school, various Grand Island community projects and committees, her church, and is an active member of the CHI St. Francis Auxiliary. Murdoch and her husband, Dr. Nate Murdoch, have four children: Bennett, Maxwell, Evelyn and Rutheah. In her spare time, Murdoch enjoys going to her children’s sporting events and activities.
- Daniel Phillips is the drector of innovation for Career and College Readiness for Grand Island Public Schools, responsible for the Academies of Grand Island Senior High, all career and technical education programs, and dual education partnerships within the district. Phillips is active on several local and state boards, including Association for Career and Technical Education of Nebraska and Nebraska Career Academy Advisory. Phillips and his wife, Cristina, have three children: Jane, Charlie and Jack. In his spare time, Phillips enjoys golfing and spending quiet time at home with his family.
- Dr. Riley Santin is a dentist at Island View Dental in Grand Island. His practice focuses on all aspects of dentistry and enjoys seeing patients of all age groups. Santin graduated from Palmer Public Schools and attended Wayne State College for his undergraduate studies. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. Santin and his wife, Haley, have one son, Hudson. Favorite hobbies and pastimes include hunting, fishing, sports and helping at the family farm.