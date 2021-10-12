New members join CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board

- Tiffany Murdoch has earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and her master’s degree in political science at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She has experience as a congressional intern and staffer, a high school teacher, children’s ministries director, and in working with the visually impaired. Murdoch is currently active in her children’s school, various Grand Island community projects and committees, her church, and is an active member of the CHI St. Francis Auxiliary. Murdoch and her husband, Dr. Nate Murdoch, have four children: Bennett, Maxwell, Evelyn and Rutheah. In her spare time, Murdoch enjoys going to her children’s sporting events and activities.

- Daniel Phillips is the drector of innovation for Career and College Readiness for Grand Island Public Schools, responsible for the Academies of Grand Island Senior High, all career and technical education programs, and dual education partnerships within the district. Phillips is active on several local and state boards, including Association for Career and Technical Education of Nebraska and Nebraska Career Academy Advisory. Phillips and his wife, Cristina, have three children: Jane, Charlie and Jack. In his spare time, Phillips enjoys golfing and spending quiet time at home with his family.

- Dr. Riley Santin is a dentist at Island View Dental in Grand Island. His practice focuses on all aspects of dentistry and enjoys seeing patients of all age groups. Santin graduated from Palmer Public Schools and attended Wayne State College for his undergraduate studies. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. Santin and his wife, Haley, have one son, Hudson. Favorite hobbies and pastimes include hunting, fishing, sports and helping at the family farm.