New Name, New Network: Surgery Group of Grand Island to become Bryan Physician Network on May 1

The Surgery Group of Grand Island at 820 N. Alpha St. will officially become Bryan Physician Network on May 1.
“We are honored to partner with Surgery Group of Grand Island as it achieves Bryan’s mission of advancing the health of individuals through collaboration with physicians and communities,” said Eric Mooss, president of Bryan Physician Network. “These surgeons are well-respected in Grand Island and across central Nebraska and have established a reputation for high quality care. Bryan will be better because these surgeons and staff will be a part of our team.”
According to Brandi Cornwell of the Surgery Group of Grand Island, soon to be Bryan Physician Network, being part of Bryan Physician Network offers many advantages for their patients, providers and staff.
“One of the most significant advantages is that it allows us to devote more time to our patients and providing patient care,” Cornwell said.
As part of Bryan Physician Network, she said they will have a great amount of support in providing excellent patient care.
“Some of the areas that come to mind are business activities like billing and insurance verification,” Cornwell said. “We can tap into the Bryan Physician Network and Bryan Health staff who are highly qualified to work with our patients in these areas.”
She said that reduces the time needed to spend on important activities so they have more time for patient care.
Cornwell said respect and collaboration are part of Bryan Physician Network.
“While we have some areas that are changing, there are many that remain the same,” she said. “We’ll have the same doctors, our same staff, the same great care and services — our commitment to our patients remains the same and we value the team approach with Bryan Physician Network leadership and colleagues to always be looking forward and focused on patient care.”
Cornwell said Bryan Physician Network is part of Bryan Health and focused on providing excellent patient care, working with doctors and staff to create good work, life balance, and implementing systems and services to work smarter and accomplish more together.
The network has 21 provider offices (counting Surgery Group of Grand Island) — and including Prairie Center Internal Medicine and Nephrology in Grand Island – with over 135 providers. Specialties range from family medicine, internal medicine, urgent care, OB/GYN, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, neurology, endocrinology, psychiatry, pain management, foot and ankle specialists, general surgery, reconstructive surgery and trauma.
“Our patients will continue to receive excellent care and see the same doctors and staff,” Cornwell said.
She said as they implement a new computer system, patients will notice some changes starting May 1.
“To make sure information in the new system is accurate and complete, we will be asking patients to verify and provide information,” Cornwell said. “So this will take a little more time during the first visit after May 1, but it will be very advantageous to patients moving forward.”
With the new system, Cornwell said patients will see a change in the way their bills look and how they pay their bills.
“They will have a wide variety of options and a team available to help with payment plans and financing,” she said. “We know cost can be a real concern for our patients and we’re really pleased that there will be some great options and support to help them.”
For example, Cornwell said they now have online bill pay.
“We’ll have many different payment plan options including zero interest short-term and long-term payment plans — anywhere from six months up to 60 months,” she said.
Accepted insurances will not change with the transition, Cornwell said.
Bryan Physician Network will continue to be located at 820 N. Alpha St. and keep the same phone numbers: 308-384-7200 and 800-652-3754.
Among the services they provide are: colonoscopies/colon cancer screening, upper endoscopies, hernia repair, gallbladder and appendix removals, mastectomies and reconstruction. Bariatric surgeries (gastric sleeve), cosmetic surgeries including breast augmentation, breast reduction, tummy tuck, 4are other services provided.
“We’ll have the same doctors, our same staff, the same great care and services — our commitment to our patients remains the same and we value the team approach with Bryan Physician Network leadership and colleagues to always be looking forward and focused on patient care,” Cornwell said.
The Surgery Group of Grand Island was founded in 1999 by Dr. Daniel Cronk, Dr. William Fowles and Dr. Steven Schneider. Dr. John Goering joined the practice next, followed by Dr. Brant Luebbe, and finally Dr. Christoper Seip.
“Our providers have been a vital part of our community for several years and they look forward to continuing to serve the community for many years to come,” Cornwell said.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
For more information, check online at www.surgerygroupgi.com