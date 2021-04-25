New Name, New Network: Surgery Group of Grand Island to become Bryan Physician Network on May 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said as they implement a new computer system, patients will notice some changes starting May 1.

“To make sure information in the new system is accurate and complete, we will be asking patients to verify and provide information,” Cornwell said. “So this will take a little more time during the first visit after May 1, but it will be very advantageous to patients moving forward.”

With the new system, Cornwell said patients will see a change in the way their bills look and how they pay their bills.

“They will have a wide variety of options and a team available to help with payment plans and financing,” she said. “We know cost can be a real concern for our patients and we’re really pleased that there will be some great options and support to help them.”

For example, Cornwell said they now have online bill pay.

“We’ll have many different payment plan options including zero interest short-term and long-term payment plans — anywhere from six months up to 60 months,” she said.

Accepted insurances will not change with the transition, Cornwell said.