New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority

Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state’s three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators.

In studying upcoming legislative contests, Underwood said, “that’s a realistic number” to set as a goal and the party has organized a “36-strong” campaign effort.

Republicans currently hold 32 seats in the 49-member Legislature.

With 33 votes required to break a filibuster that can block legislative action, the GOP has long been focused on electing a “filibuster-proof” Republican majority.

In actual practice, Republican senators have not voted in unison on a number of key issues, but five of the more independent registered Republicans will be leaving the Legislature at the end of the year because of term limits.

“If all Republicans turn their eyes to Nov. 8, good things can happen,” the newly elected GOP state chairman said.

Underwood, who was Lancaster County Republican chairman, was elected at a contentious state party convention in Kearney in July, ousting Dan Welch of Omaha and, in the process, removing control of the party from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“The 36-strong goal can only happen if all Republicans believe in that end,” Underwood said during an interview at GOP state headquarters in Lincoln.

If the party is divided with some members internally focused on “vengeance or retaliation,” he said, “we can never reach that goal.”

Underwood said general election goals will also include electing conservative Republicans to the State Board of Education and reelecting Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon in his contest with Sen. Adam Morfeld, the Democratic nominee.

As the new party chairman, Underwood said he is focused on inclusion and unity.

“Don’t use the word RINO (Republican in name only) and don’t degrade others,” he said.

The party’s legislative agenda will concentrate on fiscal responsibility, less government intrusion, tax reform, agriculture and education, Underwood said.

“There’ll be a pro-life element and support for abolishing Roe v. Wade,” he said.

Asked if the abrupt change in party leadership has resulted in “two Republican parties” in the state, Underwood said: “I hope not and I don’t believe so.”

Underwood said his current abbreviated term ends May 1 and he plans to be a candidate for reelection. That decision will be made by the party’s state central committee.

“I think the Republican Party still has healing to do after decades of internal struggle,” Underwood said.

But he stressed that the party continues to remain “100% in support of Gov. Ricketts’ policies,” pointing to the governor’s record in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in leading the state’s economic recovery.