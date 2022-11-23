New Nebraska state test scores show extent of COVID academic slide

Student proficiency in math and English language arts in Nebraska public schools dipped below 50% in state testing last school year, the latest evidence of a COVID-19 slide.

Math slid the most, with a few districts, including Omaha Public Schools, incurring double-digit math declines from pre-pandemic levels. Some districts, like Waverly School District 145 and Ainsworth Community Schools, bucked the trend and improved their scores, but they appear to be outliers.

The scores released Wednesday provide the first good look at academic performance in districts and schools across the state since the pandemic caused schools to shut their doors in March of 2020.

Results mirror recent national tests that also documented an academic lag in Nebraska from pandemic disruptions.

Scores for the 2020-21 school year, released a year ago, had indicated a slide of similar magnitude. But more than 8,500 students did not participate in testing at the time. That and other disruptions, from quarantines to remote learning, prompted state officials to caution about reading too much into those results.

The participation rate in this latest round of testing returned to its pre-pandemic level of over 99%.

This year's results are based on a new test piloted in 2020-21 and rolled out last spring, taken by more students in a much more normal school year. But that test is getting some criticism from educators.

In addition to releasing test scores, state officials Wednesday also released accountability ratings for schools and districts, labeling them as excellent, great, good or needing assistance based on state test scores and other factors.

Among the 11 metro Omaha districts in the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, only Elkhorn Public Schools was rated as "excellent." Omaha Public Schools and Ralston Public Schools were put in the "need support to improve" category. OPS was in that same category in 2018-19. Ralston was labeled "good" at that time.

Among the "great" districts were Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Springfield Platteview Community Schools and Bennington Public Schools.

Westside Community Schools, Douglas County West Community Schools and Bellevue Public Schools have a “good” rating.

Lincoln Public Schools also received a "good" rating.

Ratings had been deferred early in the pandemic when normal school routines were disrupted. State education officials use those ratings to select priority schools in need of state intervention.

The test results came as no surprise — though some educators in recent months have questioned the validity of the state tests. Some of the concern centers on the cut score, that is, the threshold state officials set for proficiency. It is a high hurdle set to ensure longevity of the test as schools improve their scores year to year, but critics say it produces proficiency levels out of sync with other assessments used in schools.

In grades three through eight statewide, 46% scored proficient in math on the annual Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System tests, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

That reflects a 6-percentage-point drop from 2018-19, the last reliable comparison year prior to the pandemic.

In English language arts, proficiency was 47%, a 5-point drop.

Those levels nearly match the proficiency levels from testing in 2020-21 — the testing year that state officials cautioned about.

Prior to the pandemic, proficiency in both math and English language arts had been at 52% in 2018-19 and 51% in 2017-18.

High school-level proficiency, measured with the NSCAS ACT 11th-grade exam, followed a similar trend.

Proficiency on NSCAS ACT English language arts was down 5 percentage points from 51% in 2018-19 to 46% last school year. Mathematics proficiency was 44%, down 8 points, and science down 5 points to 48%.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said the results mirror what other recent assessments have shown.

"The challenge for school districts in this moment is, ultimately, we saw an impact," he said. "That's not surprising. Let's own that impact and figure out where we make investments going forward to grow back out of it."

Students in Omaha Public Schools struggled most in math. The district dropped 10 percentage points from 2018-19 to the 2021-22 school year, resulting in a 20% math proficiency level for all students.

OPS dropped 6 percentage points in English language arts. About 27% of students are proficient in the subject from the 2021-22 school year.

The district also is consistently 20 or more percentage points below the average scores for all Nebraska students in both English language arts and math.

Susanne Cramer, executive director of academic recovery and school improvement at OPS, said teachers and schools are constantly monitoring data and working toward improvement.

“The (performance classifications) are a single point of data,” Cramer wrote in an email. “We continue, and always have, to monitor student data in relation to teaching and learning and use it to drive our decisions."

Each metro district’s performance rating correlates with its poverty rate — a point not lost on critics of the state's accountability system.

Almost 70% of OPS students and 52% of Ralston students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. In Elkhorn, which has the best rating in the metro area, 9% of students qualify.

"We recognize that for all students everywhere, this pandemic was two years of ongoing disruption to learning and lives,” Cramer said.​

She said the district encourages families to monitor their student’s MAP scores, which are taken three times a year and “are really a better snapshot of where a student is at a moment in time."

While it's not unusual for educators to complain about state testing and accountability, in recent weeks there are signs of rising dissatisfaction.

In October, leaders from Lincoln, Millard, Omaha and other districts wrote to Blomstedt asking him to consider making changes.

On Tuesday, administrators from the Lincoln district questioned whether the state's tests results from the NSCAS Growth were valid.

Matt Larson, association superintendent for instruction, said officials in his district have seen a "significant disconnect" between results of the state's NSCAS Growth assessment, which kids took last school year, and another test, the MAP Growth, that his district and others across the state use to gauge their students' growth.

"Our Map Growth scores were significantly higher," he said.

The state test, LPS officials said, was not designed to be a year-end test, but one given three times through the year to produce a proficiency rating in the spring. The test also underwent some format changes over the years, they said.

"So you have this different test in 2022, and the cut score that was used to determine if students are proficient or not goes clear back to an older version of the test from 2017," Larson said.

To ensure validity, he said, the state should have gone through a standard-setting process again and established a new cut score, he said.

Blomstedt said there's always a chance of error in something new.

"The reality is every check that we've been able to do indicates that it's reliable for the purposes that we have," he said.

The test results reflect the achievement gaps that have persisted for years between students groups by race and income. In math, for instance, Black or African American proficiency was 18% statewide, Hispanic or Latino 28% and White students 56%.

The math drop for Black and Hispanic students was 6 points, while White students saw a 4-point drop.

Blomstedt said the pandemic was "gap enhancing," widening the score differences between subgroups.

"It wasn't just that everyone had impacts," he said. "It's that (in) certain groups we're measuring more severe impacts."