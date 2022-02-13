New Owner: Maxed Out specializes in training young athletes, adult fitness classes

The center also offers a towel service. Wetzel said staff members pride themselves as a “very clean sanitary space to workout.”

“We have a very friendly and inviting atmosphere where you feel like you are at home,” she said.

Wetzel said being a trainer and nutritionist and owning a gym brings her a lot of satisfaction personally.

“Knowing you’re helping people overcome those obstacles that they may have in their life that are preventing them from getting to their goals, whether it be nutrition, fitness or overall good health, brings a lot of satisfaction,” she said. “Seeing them accomplish those goals and developing relationships with individuals in the gym. It becomes a big family. That’s what I like to see and that’s what’s nice about this gym. We are on the smaller side. It’s not a large box gym where you lose those intimate personal relationships and that’s what’s important to me.”

For those looking to better their fitness and health, Wetzel said now is a good time to join Maxed Out.