New Owner: Maxed Out speclializes in training young athletes, adult fitness classes

Maxed Out Sports Performance & Fitness Studio has new owners.
John and Kristi Wetzel purchased the business at 1711 Locust St. the beginning of January.
Maxed Out is a locally owned fitness boutique that specializes in training young athletes and teaching adult group fitness classes. It is a full service gym that offers a variety of lifting and cardio equipment as well, including a weight lifting program members can follow, free of charge. Members have 24/7 access to the facility.
Erin Norgaard is Maxed Out’s manager.
Kristi Wetzel has been in the fitness business for more than 20 years. She is the former owner of Ladies Workout Express and has been a popular trainer in Grand Island for many years.
She said it was her love for health and fitness and helping people “overcome any obstacles they may face,” that has driven in the fitness business over the years, along with providing and accountability as a small business owner.
It was when she purchased her first fitness business in 2005 that her “love for fitness really started”.
She owned her own fitness center for five years before selling it. Six years ago, she decided to go back into the business as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.
“I want to grow the gym and provide a safe and friendly environment that people want to come to workout, take classes and develop lasting relationships,” Wetzel said.
Along with having 24/7 access, Maxed Out provides: strength machines, cardio, free weights, classes three times a day, nutrition services, personal training, athlete training, corporate partnership, reduced rates for Grand Island city employees, and a specialize program, My Zone, that monitors heart rate.
Wetzel’s plans to add a sauna, purchase new fitness equipment and create a Silver Sneaker class for seniors.
“I want people to be a better version of themselves,” Wetzel said.
Wetzel is a National Academy Sports Medicine certified trainer. She is also a LifeBase nutrition coach, and IPE Pro Figure Body Builder. She also has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in social work and criminal justice.
Maxed Out, located in Bosseleman Plaza adjoining Fonner Park, is part of a growing South Locust Strett community that has seen many improvements over the last 15 years.
“We have a dedicated and caring staff of instructors,” Wetzel said. “We always greet you with a smile and friendly gesture when entering or leaving the gym.”
The center also offers a towel service. Wetzel said staff members pride themselves as a “very clean sanitary space to workout.”
“We have a very friendly and inviting atmosphere where you feel like you are at home,” she said.
Wetzel said being a trainer and nutritionist and owning a gym brings her a lot of satisfaction personally.
“Knowing you’re helping people overcome those obstacles that they may have in their life that are preventing them from getting to their goals, whether it be nutrition, fitness or overall good health, brings a lot of satisfaction,” she said. “Seeing them accomplish those goals and developing relationships with individuals in the gym. It becomes a big family. That’s what I like to see and that’s what’s nice about this gym. We are on the smaller side. It’s not a large box gym where you lose those intimate personal relationships and that’s what’s important to me.”
For those looking to better their fitness and health, Wetzel said now is a good time to join Maxed Out.
“Going through the pandemic, it is important that everyone focus on their health and wellness,” she said. “Just in the last couple of years you know, the shutdowns of gyms was a big eye opener in that change of lifestyle.”
Wetzel said getting in proper shape and having a good diet improves the immune system and helps people from getting sick.
“People just saw how important that was during that time and continue to see how important it is now,” she said.
In getting back in shape, Wetzel said having personal instruction with a certified trainer is the key to success.
“The importance of personal training is it’s tailored to each individual person,” she said. “They get a monthly calendar with a personal trainer to help with their off days. So they know exactly what to do. Personalize training gives them a program to work, but it also offers accountability to help them stick with it and continue with their goals when you know they’re kind of at a loss on their own.”
Wetzel said she likes to thank all of her community partners and “people who have supported me during the past six years to help make this a dream come true.”
For more information, visit www.maxedoutgi.com.