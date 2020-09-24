New patrol dog joining Hall County Sheriff’s Department

A new patrol dog soon will be joining the Hall County’s Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Department received a $10,000 donation from Hall County/Grand Island Crime Stoppers for the new patrol dog.
Sheriff Rick Conrad said a dog will be found and trained this winter and ready to serve the community in spring 2021.
Patrol dogs have many talents that are beneficial in law enforcement, Conrad said.
“Our dogs are certified in narcotics, tracking, detention, apprehension, evidence search, handler protection,” he said. “Building clearances — going in and clearing buildings if there’s a suspected burglar inside. Rather than send an officer, you can send a dog.”
The department currently has one patrol dog, named Gio.
“He’s been certified for less than a year and he’s more than made me proud,” Conrad said. “He’s done everything and more than I’ve expected. He’s a great tool for law enforcement.”
The patrol dogs are not pets, he explained. They are tools for law enforcement.
“They’re bred to do dog work,” Conrad said. “Rather than sacrifice a deputy or an officer, there may be times when you have to make a call where the dogs have to be deployed. It’s one of those things where, it’s sad to say, it would be better if a dog was injured or killed than a person.”
The department’s two patrol dogs likely will not be working side-by-side.
“They can’t both be working at once, so we hope to spread them out,” Conrad said.
A handler is being sought among Hall County deputies.
“We put out requests for people who are interested,” Conrad said, “then we’ll take those names and we have them go with our other handler and other K9 handlers around this area who do weekly training.”
There’s much involved in selecting a candidate.
“They observe and assist, whether they’re putting the suit on and playing the bad guy, and showing them this is what being a handler is going to be like,” Conrad said. “It’s not all fun and games. It’s hard work.”
He added, “We’ll make a determination out of that to see who we’d like to have our next handler to be.”
There are already several candidates interested in the position.
“We have plenty of time,” Conrad said. “We won’t look at purchasing the dog until probably wintertime, because there’s not a training session available until late next winter.”
Depending on when training school starts, the new patrol dog will be ready for duty in mid- to late spring, Conrad said.
The Sheriff’s Department is grateful for the donation, Conrad said.
While K9s are a great law enforcement tool, they can be “very pricey.”
“We depend on a lot of stuff,” he said. “We have other people putting up donations because we have to pay for equipment to equip the dog and the dog’s vehicle. We already have a vehicle on hand that would match what we need, but we have to equip it with an insert. There’s a lot of expense that goes into it.”
