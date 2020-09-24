New patrol dog joining Hall County Sheriff’s Department

The department’s two patrol dogs likely will not be working side-by-side.

“They can’t both be working at once, so we hope to spread them out,” Conrad said.

A handler is being sought among Hall County deputies.

“We put out requests for people who are interested,” Conrad said, “then we’ll take those names and we have them go with our other handler and other K9 handlers around this area who do weekly training.”

There’s much involved in selecting a candidate.

“They observe and assist, whether they’re putting the suit on and playing the bad guy, and showing them this is what being a handler is going to be like,” Conrad said. “It’s not all fun and games. It’s hard work.”

He added, “We’ll make a determination out of that to see who we’d like to have our next handler to be.”

There are already several candidates interested in the position.

“We have plenty of time,” Conrad said. “We won’t look at purchasing the dog until probably wintertime, because there’s not a training session available until late next winter.”