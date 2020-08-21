New principal at Gates Elementary School hopes to build positive relationships with students

Eckerman said he was drawn to Grand Island Public Schools and the Gates principalship due to the district’s strong focus on giving students the supports they need to be successful.

“It really aligns with my philosophy of what education should be about,” he said. “I felt that it was a good fit, so when I saw there was an open (principal) position, I put my name in the hat and, luckily, it turned out that they gave me this opportunity. I am going to make sure that I make the most of it.”

Eckerman said the first few days on the job have been “very good so far” and that he has worked to embrace the COVID-19 safety protocols and connect with students, staff and parents.

“I think being a brand-new leader, a typical year is challenging; COVID-19 just adds a whole new layer to it,” he said. “I am up for the challenge. Being uncomfortable helps us grow, so I am just trying to learn as much as I can as fast as I can.”

When students enter the school building each morning, Eckerman said he tries to “make sure they start their day on the right foot” by greeting them. When they come into the cafeteria, he said he tries to reach out to students and talk with as many of them as possible.