A project to help revitalize Grand Island’s economy launched this week. The effort is a collaboration between Grow Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
According to Tonja Brown, chair of Grow Grand Island, the project is called “Look Local, Grow Local.” With the cooperation of the city of Grand Island, utility department crews have installed about 100 lightpole flags throughout the community’s commercial zones, such as Diers Avenue, Webb Road, Five Points, the Railside District downtown and the South Locust business district.
The flags will hang for three years and be a constant message to people who live here to support the local economy, Brown said.
Putting up the flags is the first part of a project designed to help businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations also will be handing out hundreds of window clings for people to put in their businesses supporting the “Look Local, Grow Local” program.
The second phase of the program will start next week with a passport program, for which 10 local businesses were selected.
“The goal is for people to acquire a passport card from the chamber and then visit the businesses, where their passport would be stamped,” she said. “Once their card is full, they turn it in and they will get a bag of prizes and then be entered for a drawing for the grand prize.”
Brown said there will be a number of passport programs — modeled after one conducted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission — during the next three years.
“The third part of the program is a constant messaging about the importance of shopping local that will go on through Facebook, Instagram and on various other websites,” she said. “It will change monthly. Businesses can join in sharing the message.”
Brown said the Grand Island chamber submitted a Grow Grand Island grant, which included all three parts of the program: the flags, the passport and the educational component. The grant is for $36,000 over three years.
Grow Grand Island has been around for more than five years, and is annually funded by the city’s food and beverage occupation tax as well as matching funds from the private sector. Among its members are the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tourism Board and Economic Development.
“This is a way to perpetuate more tax revenues, whether it be food or beverage or sales tax,” Brown said. “They are both very important to our community and help the community to grow.”
For the past decade, Grand Island has grown to be a billion-dollar annual economy, of which nearly three-quarters come from retail and food and accommodations. Those industries have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, which has cost the city more than $33 million in net taxable sales compared with March-May 2019.
The sales tax dollars that aren’t collected by the state help fund vital city programs, such as road improvement, along with promoting the community’s tourism and visitors industries.
Brown said the “Look Local, Grow Local” project is “a mechanism for growth, and for the next three years we are going to be driving that message home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.