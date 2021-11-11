New roundabout on Grand Island's Old Potash Road now open

The completion of a new roundabout at Wilmar Avenue and renovations to Old Potash Highway were celebrated Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Congratulations to all who completed this road pavement project with unprecedented speed,” Mayor Roger Steele told a crowd gathered on the closed north lane of Old Potash. “Your efforts have paved the way for Grand Island’s future growth, prosperity and development.”
Grand Island is undertaking “an historic amount of public works” projects that includes streets, sanitary sewer and water, Steele said.
“We are doing this because Grand Island is growing, and we are building for future growth,” he said. “We look four or five decades ahead to make sure our infrastructure will handle a larger and more prosperous community.”
Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent that the completed project will be a relief not only to the city, but to drivers and the businesses on Wilmar, as well.
“All of these business, I was very worried about any negative impact during construction and it looks like we finished it without really harming anybody much. Now, it should boom,” he said. “We’re very, very happy.”
Construction on the $15.5 million project started in June 2020, Steele said.
“To be here today and announce that this project is completed shows the dedication and skill of everyone who worked on this project by reaching completion in such a short amount of time,” he said. “This is a proud day for Grand Island, but we are not stopping here.”
Public Works is proceeding this week with a North Road pavement improvement project, from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street, Steele said.
The project will include the reconstruction of North Road from Old Potash to 13th Street, with removal of the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and construction of a three-lane, 41-foot-wide roadway.
A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North Road and Faidley Avenue.
“You see, Grand Island is growing,” Steele said, “and our city is building the infrastructure to handle this growth for decades into the future.”
Completing the Old Potash project is a validation of the 0.5% sales tax approved by voters in 2018, Steele said.
“This impressive construction project shows that we put your tax dollars to work,” he said. “The voters approved the additional sales tax to be used for public works projects like this pavement improvement project. We will continue to use this money for streets, bridges, sidewalks and other public works which make our lives safer and more convenient.”
Steele applauded the project’s general contractor, Starostka Group of Grand Island, consulting engineer Olsson Associates and the project’s many subcontractors.
“The contractor, consultant and subcontractors, working in unison with several city departments, completed this project with unprecedented speed,” he said. “As a matter of fact, this very large project is completed roughly a year ahead of schedule. That is remarkable.”
Contractor Mark Starostka called the project rare because of all the partnering involved, which included the businesses on Wilmar.
“I think they’re going to be very happy with the end product here,” he said. “Thank you for letting us do the work, and we want to continue doing it.”
Consulting Engineer Matt Rief of Olsson thanked the city for the opportunity to work on the project.
“Personally, this is the largest roadway project I’ve worked on,” he said. “It’s the signature project of my career and it’s right here in Grand Island, where I’ve worked for the last 20 years.”
Rief noted that the project was headed out of the firm’s Grand Island office, with 90% of the work being done with Grand Island-based staff.
Following the morning’s remarks, Steele was joined by Starostka workers for a ribbon-cutting and the complete opening of Old Potash Highway.