New roundabout on Grand Island's Old Potash Road now open

“To be here today and announce that this project is completed shows the dedication and skill of everyone who worked on this project by reaching completion in such a short amount of time,” he said. “This is a proud day for Grand Island, but we are not stopping here.”

Public Works is proceeding this week with a North Road pavement improvement project, from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street, Steele said.

The project will include the reconstruction of North Road from Old Potash to 13th Street, with removal of the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and construction of a three-lane, 41-foot-wide roadway.

A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North Road and Faidley Avenue.

“You see, Grand Island is growing,” Steele said, “and our city is building the infrastructure to handle this growth for decades into the future.”

Completing the Old Potash project is a validation of the 0.5% sales tax approved by voters in 2018, Steele said.