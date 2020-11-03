New roundabout open at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road

The completion of a new roundabout at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road should lessen the traffic pressure on 13th Street.
In the long term, the opening of the roundabout is a step toward the extension of Claude Road between Old Potash Highway and Faidley Avenue.
The roundabout at Faidley and Claude opened to the public on Friday.
With intersections on Old Potash and Faidley both closed, 13th Street has been busy, especially the intersection at Diers Avenue and 13th Street, said Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins. The opening of Faidley should improve life for motorists in the area.
Detours will become less common in the coming weeks.
Another new roundabout at North Road and Old Potash is expected to open around Thanksgiving, if there are no weather delays.
A roundabout at Capital and North Road is scheduled to open around Dec. 7.
When the extension of Claude Road is completed to the north, it will help the traffic situation on Diers, Collins said.
Diers does not adequately handle north-south traffic “because it’s really an access road,” he said.
The Claude Road stretch from Faidley to Kaufman Avenue will be completed first. That section could be done before winter, but it’s not certain yet, Collins said.
Eventually, Claude will be open to 13th and then to State Street. But that work is not part of the current project.
The completion of Claude may take five to eight years.
In essence, Claude will serve the same purpose as Webb Road, only on the west side of Highway 281 instead of the east.
The opening of the Faidley/Claude roundabout was delayed somewhat by weather. The weather was too cold to paint the markings on the new pavement, Collins said.
The Claude Road work between Old Potash and Faidley is part of the Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project, which includes reconstruction of Old Potash from Webb to North.
As part of the project, a roundabout will be built at the intersection of Old Potash and Wilmar Avenue. But that might not be completed until the 2022 construction season.
The Old Potash work on the west side of 281 should be completed next year, Collins said.
