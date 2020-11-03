New roundabout open at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road

The completion of a new roundabout at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road should lessen the traffic pressure on 13th Street.

In the long term, the opening of the roundabout is a step toward the extension of Claude Road between Old Potash Highway and Faidley Avenue.

The roundabout at Faidley and Claude opened to the public on Friday.

With intersections on Old Potash and Faidley both closed, 13th Street has been busy, especially the intersection at Diers Avenue and 13th Street, said Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins. The opening of Faidley should improve life for motorists in the area.

Detours will become less common in the coming weeks.

Another new roundabout at North Road and Old Potash is expected to open around Thanksgiving, if there are no weather delays.

A roundabout at Capital and North Road is scheduled to open around Dec. 7.

When the extension of Claude Road is completed to the north, it will help the traffic situation on Diers, Collins said.

Diers does not adequately handle north-south traffic “because it’s really an access road,” he said.