New roundabout planned in 2021 for State and North intersection in Grand Island

A roundabout will be built at the intersection of State Street and North Road in 2021.
Other improvements also are planned for the Grand Island thoroughfare.
Similar to work done on North Road this year, surfacing improvements will take place on the section between 13th Street and Capital Avenue.
“It will be three lanes, trim and gutter, drainage improvements. Most of the big ditches will go away, along a portion of North, and there will be storm sewer improvements,” said Assistant Public Works Director Keith Kurz.
The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million.
The city hopes to improve the flow of traffic through the corridor, Kurz said.
“That will help with congestion. We’re looking at future growth out there, as well, so this will help handle that,” he said. “The shared left-turn lanes in the middle of the road help get traffic off to avoid rear-end collisions when you’re waiting to turn.”
Roundabouts also help to reduce congestion.
“When we put plans in place, we do traffic studies to project what kind of improvements we’re going to get,” Kurz said.
“Obviously, delays are reduced at intersections, especially at peak hours and after school. You can visually see that. Before, it used to back up quite a ways. Now, that’s reduced quite a bit.”
He added, “All of our initial designs and studies show there would be a reduction in travel time and delays.”
The intersection of Capital and North opened last week with completion of the 2020 project.
Response to improvements made to that portion of North Road, near Grand Island’s Northwest High School, has been positive.
“School wasn’t in session when it opened. The kids were pretty much done then,” Kurz said. “I know a lot of people are happy the intersection is open on that end of town.”
Improvements to the intersection of North and Old Potash Highway have also been received positively by the community, he said.
“We still are working on Old Potash, and that will start up again in the spring and we’ll work from the Post Office to Webb Road,” Kurz said.
Following the 2021 project, improvements for North Road will be completed.
The city then will focus on similar projects in north Grand Island.
“There was a long-term vision out in that area of town as far as these improvements being needed,” Kurz said.
A section of 13th Street to Highway 30 will be improved.
Capital Avenue from Morris Creek ditch, near Dairy Queen, to the North Road intersection will be widened, as well.