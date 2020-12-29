New roundabout planned in 2021 for State and North intersection in Grand Island

A roundabout will be built at the intersection of State Street and North Road in 2021.

Other improvements also are planned for the Grand Island thoroughfare.

Similar to work done on North Road this year, surfacing improvements will take place on the section between 13th Street and Capital Avenue.

“It will be three lanes, trim and gutter, drainage improvements. Most of the big ditches will go away, along a portion of North, and there will be storm sewer improvements,” said Assistant Public Works Director Keith Kurz.

The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million.

The city hopes to improve the flow of traffic through the corridor, Kurz said.

“That will help with congestion. We’re looking at future growth out there, as well, so this will help handle that,” he said. “The shared left-turn lanes in the middle of the road help get traffic off to avoid rear-end collisions when you’re waiting to turn.”

Roundabouts also help to reduce congestion.

“When we put plans in place, we do traffic studies to project what kind of improvements we’re going to get,” Kurz said.