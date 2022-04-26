New shopping plaza at Grand Island's south Walmart site could break ground in 2023

A new shopping plaza is coming to South Locust Street, directly ahead of Walmart and a newly opened Bosselman Pump & Pantry location.

“The Shops at South Lake” is currently pre-leasing for tenants.

Before breaking ground, the owner, former Grand Island resident Hari Dallakoti, wants to have key businesses signed on first, explained Cresa Vice President Johnny Dorn.

Omaha-based Cresa is the commercial real estate firm representing Dallakoti.

“The intent is to pre-lease a building before they start to build it,” said Dorn. “Rather than just building a spec building and trying to lease it out, he’s trying to attract some tenants or a tenant beforehand, before we actually break ground.”

He added, “It’s still potentially a year out, but again hopefully sooner rather than later.”

The site, with an address of 3509 S. Locust St., is roughly 11,000 square feet and currently zoned for commercial development.

“It could be quick-service. We have room for a drive-thru. It would be a great spot for a bank,” said Dorn.

The developer is hoping for a bank as an anchor store to the project, explained Pat Schmit, a realtor for Wood Bros Realty in Grand Island.

“They’re hoping to get a bank as an anchor store on one end. Otherwise, they’re open to about anything,” Schmit said.

Wood Bros Realty is serving as the listing agent for the project.

There has been great interest in the project, Schmit told The Independent.

“There’s been a lot of calls,” she said. “Most people want it partially started by now, and the owner is not willing to do that.”

Among the developments in the area are a new Pump & Pantry site, which opened Monday, and its newly created Lake Street.

This promises to spur “additional development down there,” said Dorn.

“We’re hoping to be the first building up as one of those Walmart sub-lots,” he said.

Schmit also advocates for the site based on current growth happening there, which includes expanding residential development, as well.

“It’s an excellent location, now across from Bosselman’s travel center. Being completed and opening up, there’s a lot more traffic,” she said.

The site is also at a key corridor in south Grand Island for Fonner Park and the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.

“I think the big sell is all that existing or current development that’s going on around that and that it would be a direct access to the (State) Fair and downtown district,” said Dorn. “There’s not a lot of land where you can build to the south of that Walmart.”

No leases have been put in place yet, noted Dorn.

“We’re still entertaining a few different ones at the current moment,” he said.

A groundbreaking is hoped for in the coming year, Dorn said.

Cresa has been marketing the project for nearly one year now.

“There have been some offers,” said Dorn. “It’s smaller tenants and, at times, just qualifying certain tenants and making sure it’s what the owner prefers and what’s best for the overall development.”

