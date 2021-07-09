New St. Francis kiosks screen visitors for COVID-19

Sanitize, mask and screen.

Those are the three simple steps that visitors must take before entering CHI Health St. Francis, CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and 12 other CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

User-friendly kiosks are positioned at hospital entrances to simplify the screening process and keep everyone safe. It works like this:

— Visitors are required to sanitize their hands and mask up with a new, medical-grade mask worn over the mouth and nose before using the kiosk. Masks are available at the kiosk.

— The kiosk’s touch screen guides visitors through a short list of questions related to COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.

— Visitors who pass the screening requirements will receive a sticker to wear showing proof of their completed screening.

n Visitors who do not pass the screening will be instructed to leave the hospital to limit exposure to patients, staff and other visitors.

— Visitors must follow these steps and pass the symptom screening every time they arrive at the hospital.