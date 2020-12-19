New State Fair budget reflects uncertainties concerning pandemic and economy in 2021

The Nebraska State Fair was one of the few fairs that were held this year across the country. There were no national entertainment acts or carnival, but fair organizers were able to showcase both 4-H and FFA youths at the pared-down fair. There were also commercial exhibitors and food booths, but both were down in number.

Ogg said the new budget takes a cautious approach due to the uncertainties that exist because of the pandemic. While there is a vaccine, it will still take many months before it is distributed to a wide number of people. Also, there is the economic uncertainty due to the current effects of the pandemic and questions about how long it will take for the economy to regain the strength it exhibited prior to the pandemic.

He said while the budget is conservative in its projections, he and his staff, along with the board, will be more proactive and take advantage of opportunities that may appear as the nation recovers.

Ogg said the new budget also will reflect a new approach to how the fair is staffed and managed.

He said the fair now has half the personnel it had a year ago. They are looking for a new agriculture director and the position of chief of operations will change to deputy fair director. Jaime Parr, who is currently director of sales, will take that position.