New state health measures go into effect Wednesday

Despite the denial of CDHD’s request, Anderson still encouraged people to wear masks to protect others from the spread of COVID-19.

“We can see that a large percentage of the population — half or more — are not wearing masks when they are out or where others are gathered. So that is very concerning to us,” she said. “We have been in a pandemic since the first part of the year and our concern is that if people have chosen specifically not to wear masks to this point that, no matter what we show, it will be very rare for them to change their mind and wear a mask.”

Schools working to stay open

With the CDHD risk dial at 2.9, Anderson said it is likely the risk dial soon will go into the red zone. However, she said the department is working with area schools to review their reopening plans and keep students in school even if the Central District heads into the “severe risk” zone.