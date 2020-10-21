New state health measures go into effect Wednesday

Central Nebraskans will see changes at restaurants and indoor gatherings with a new directed health measure that takes effect Wednesday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday the increased restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases statewide.
According to the dashboard on the CDHD website, there have been 432 positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. To date, there have been 2,775 cases, 2,136 recoveries and 61 deaths. The risk dial remains in the orange — high risk — level at 2.9, just shy of the red — severe risk — level. The current COVID-19 positivity rate for the district is 22%.
Teresa Anderson, health director of the Central District Health Department, said the changes are “absolutely necessary” because of the surge in area cases.
“The bigger parts of this are that gatherings are restricted to 50% (capacity) if they are held indoors,” she said. “For all restaurants, bars and get-togethers, what the new DHM said is to have no more than eight people at a table and 6 feet between the tables.”
This also applies to weddings and funeral receptions.
The DHM states that restaurants, bars, bowling alleys and clubs can remain at 100% occupancy but must maintain a 6-foot distance between patrons.
Anderson said the health measure also specifies when elective surgeries may take place.
“We want to make sure there are enough hospital beds for those who are ill,” she said. “For a hospital to be able to provide those elective surgeries, they have to guarantee that 10% of their staffed general beds and 10% of their staffed ICU beds are open.”
Anderson said she did not believe hospitals in the Central District were near having 10% or fewer of their staffed general and staffed ICU beds open.
No mask requirement
Last week, Anderson sent a letter to Ricketts, asking him for a mandatory mask order in the Central District through the end of November “just to see what the difference would be and if it would actually reduce our rates here” since many community members requested it. However, Ricketts denied the request.
Anderson said the governor did not give CDHD a specific reason for denying the request. The governor previously has stated that he does not believe in a mask mandate and that people will “do the right thing” and wear a mask when appropriate.
“Mandates would actually encourage resistance, and we’d get less people using masks,” Ricketts said in an August Omaha World-Herald story. “We’ll get more compliance and we won’t get as much resistance. At the end of the day, we don’t have enough police to go out and write tickets (for not wearing masks). And they (the police) don’t want to do it.”
Despite the denial of CDHD’s request, Anderson still encouraged people to wear masks to protect others from the spread of COVID-19.
“We can see that a large percentage of the population — half or more — are not wearing masks when they are out or where others are gathered. So that is very concerning to us,” she said. “We have been in a pandemic since the first part of the year and our concern is that if people have chosen specifically not to wear masks to this point that, no matter what we show, it will be very rare for them to change their mind and wear a mask.”
Schools working to stay open
With the CDHD risk dial at 2.9, Anderson said it is likely the risk dial soon will go into the red zone. However, she said the department is working with area schools to review their reopening plans and keep students in school even if the Central District heads into the “severe risk” zone.
“Most of their plans say that when they get into the red zone, they will consider closing schools,” Anderson said. “Every day, we are learning what works and what doesn’t work. As we look at the red zone, we think children are going to be safer in the school setting than at home or in the community. So we are encouraging our superintendents to evaluate their red zone plan and maybe consider adapting it so these kids can stay in school and base closing on some other criteria.”
Anderson said there currently has not been COVID-19 spread in any schools in the Central District.
“But as the numbers grow, that will become increasingly difficult,” she said. “The main reason for that will be that we will have an increased number of school staff who is positive and we will see more kids who are positive.”
