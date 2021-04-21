New state law requires city to tackle workforce housing needs

The city of Grand Island is getting ready to tackle “missing middle housing” needs.
Missing middle housing is housing sized between a detached single-family home, which is standard in most residential subdivisions, and mid-rise apartment buildings.
For Grand Island, this includes duplexes, townhomes, rowhouses, cottage courts and downtown upper-story residential.
In 2020, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB866 to meet such workforce housing needs.
The law’s requirements are mandatory.
“(LB866) challenges cities across Nebraska to examine their municipal zoning codes to permit various types of housing stock that will provide greater affordability and increase residential density,” Mayor Roger Steele said Tuesday during a GITV broadcast from City Hall.
The city began examining its zoning codes before the Legislature passed the law, Steele said.
“Our examination of our codes has been driven by the fact that we want to encourage affordable housing here in Grand Island,” he said.
Because of the new state law, the city will be submitting periodic reports to the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee on the city’s current housing.
Grand Island City Council also will consider approval of an affordable housing action plan prior to Jan. 1, 2023.
“Affordable housing” is not a precise term, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained in Tuesday’s broadcast.
Affordability will be different for every person or family, based on a family’s income, assets and lifestyle.
Affordable housing costs should not exceed 30% of a household’s income for rent or owner-occupied housing costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Nabity said.
The median income for a family in Hall County in 2021 is $68,000, which equates to two wage earners each working full-time jobs at $16.35 per hour, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
This means housing expenses should be about $20,400 per year or $1,700 per month.
“Every family or household will have to make the determination of affordability,” Nabity said.
Grand Island has long allowed for the development of varied housing types in all residential zoning districts, he said.
The city does not have a zoning district that limits development to only detached single-family homes.
“We have many newer subdivisions that contain only detached single-family homes, but that is not required by the city,” Nabity said.
The city regulates the density of construction by varying the amount of property required for each unit, house or apartment, in each zoning district.
This ranges from one unit per 20,000 square feet of property in the large-lot residential zone to one unit per 1,000 square feet in the high-density residential zone.
“If more than one unit is built on a lot, the units are attached and typically in the same building like a duplex or apartment building,” Nabity said. “This density-based zoning facilitates the development of middle (income) housing across the city.”
Since 2015, the city has made changes to zoning and subdivision regulations to mitigate the cost of development and allow more market flexibility in types of lots available in the city, he said.
A new zone, medium-density small-lot residential, was created in 2017.
This zone has smaller lot sizes: 3,000 square feet for detached single-family residential and as low as 2,100 square feet for rowhouses.