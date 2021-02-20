New state legislation could affect housing, zoning in Grand Island

The legislation allows for an expansion of tax-increment financing, which reinvests property tax revenues into infrastructure.

This benefits properties with existing structures that are at least 60 years old.

If approved by the city, MicroTIF could be used for any area that has been declared blighted and substandard and on any property that has a structure that is at least 60 years old.

MicroTIF can be used for a 10-year period.

Increments can be captured for residential properties with as much as $250,000 worth of investment, for commercial properties with as much as $1 million of investment and for historic properties with as much as $10 million in investment.

One concern is that the policy would be too costly for the city.

The law places a $50 fee limit per property.

Nabity estimates it would cost the city roughly $800 to process an application, do accounting on it, and cut checks during the 10-year period.