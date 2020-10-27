New State Patrol K-9 named after late trooper

A new police K-9 officially has joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The newest NSP police service dog (PSD) is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly March 1 of this year.

“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines and the troopers who handle them,” Capt. Jason Scott, commander of NSP Special Operations, said in a statement. “Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska.”

Fahn and his handler, Sgt. Matt Workman, have been through months of training to earn certification. Fahn is a dual purpose PSD, certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions. Fahn will be stationed in Grand Island and patrol the same troop area in which Trooper Fahnholz spent the majority of his career.

The NSP PSD Unit currently consists of nine canine-handler teams stationed throughout the state. The dogs are purchased through generous public donations made to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.