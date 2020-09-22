New station’s location improves response time to 434 addresses

Having the new Fire Station 4 improves the Grand Island Fire Department’s response time to more than 400 homes and bolsters the city’s standing with the property insurance industry.
Fire Station 4, which is located at 1130 N. North Road, was dedicated Aug. 26. Its predecessor, at 3690 W. State St., operated for 25 years.
Because of the relocation, the Fire Department is able to cover an additional 434 addresses in a travel time of four minutes or less.
The new location decreases a redundant coverage area shared with Fire Station 2, 1720 N. Broadwell Ave.
Because of the switch, the four fire stations now are spread out more evenly across the city, putting them in better position to serve the public, says Fire Chief Cory Schmidt.
“As fire chief, I can’t stress enough the importance of having fast response times,” Schmidt said at the dedication ceremony. “A quick response is critical in terms of limiting fire growth and intervening during a medical emergency.”
The new station also strengthens the city’s position with the Insurance Services Office, or ISO. That company, a subsidiary of Verisk Analytics, provides underwriters with information about local communities.
GIFD was the first department in Nebraska to receive a Class 1 public protection classification, which is the best rating ISO gives. The Omaha Fire Department since has joined GIFD in obtaining a Class 1 designation. Only about 350 departments in the country have such a rating, Schmidt says. He says the Class 1 rating is “a testament to the efficiency and overall effectiveness of the GIFD.”
“By relocating Fire Station 4, we have further strengthened our ISO rating criteria,” Schmidt said at the grand opening. “This is important because, in general, a better or lower ISO rating puts downward pressure on insurance premiums. In ISO’s experience, fire departments who score well according to their rating criteria tend to mitigate fires quicker and thereby reduce the amount of loss due to fires. Less history of fire loss generally means Grand Island property owners pay less for the fire portion of their property insurance premiums.”
Among the criteria ISO uses are station location and the ability to respond to fires within a certain amount of time, Schmidt said.
GIFD now will do better in those categories. “But in the big picture it’s not going to get us a better rating because we’re already rated No. 1,” Schmidt said in an interview.
Still, the new fire station “just further strengthens our case” for the Class 1 rating.
Each insurance company is unique in how it sets insurance rates, Schmidt said. He encourages Grand Island property owners to contact their insurance provider to see how ISO ratings affect their specific homeowner’s premiums.
