New Stolley Park splash pad will be a hit, Grand Island park and rec director says

Some people will miss Stolley Park wading pool

Some Grand Island families will be sad to see the wading pool demolished at Stolley Park, but the city’s parks and recreation director says people will like the splash pad that will take its place.

A story in last week's Independent about plans for the wading pool drew a big response on social media. A few people liked the idea of a splash pad. But three-quarters of those who commented expressed regret that the Stolley wading pool will be removed.

The splash pad will be built in the same area as the wading pool. The cost of the project will be about $250,000.

In last week's story, Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said the Stolley wading pool is quite old. It has become a maintenance issue and is “labor-intensive,” he said.

Later in the week, McCoy was asked if it’s possible to keep the wading pool while also building the splash pad.

“Not with the current budget, no,” he said.

To keep the wading pool, “we’d have to rebuild it,” he said.

McCoy estimates that the wading pool was constructed in 1981. “It’s past its life expectancy. It really would have to be replaced in the near future if we were to try to keep it.”

In the Tuesday story, McCoy said, “Some people do like the wading pool, but I think there’s a lot of excitement also for the splash pad.”

Judging from Facebook comments, many people will miss the Stolley pool.

“This is the only kid pool that actually has some shade and in my opinion is the best one,” wrote Cory Bushhousen-Sorahan. “There’s plenty of land why can’t there be both.”

Destiny Paige Utter wrote, “This is uncalled for. My kids love this pool and so did I as a kid. Why not put a splash pad near it? Keep the pool!”

Charity Clark wrote that splash pads “are dumb and dangerous. Keep the dang pool.”

Brian Davis was one of the commenters who favor the splash pad. “If you want to complain, go do the maintenance,” he wrote. He agrees the Stolley pool is a good one. But, “At least they are trying to add new things to the community. Try enjoying things a little more.”

More typical was a comment from Amy Brandon Orcutt. “My grandkids love this pool. It stinks they are removing it,” she wrote.

McCoy said to have both the splash pad and the wading pool “would be a lot more costly.”

Plus, “From a labor standpoint, splash pads are a lot less labor intensive” to manage and take care of, he said.

In addition, splash pads are kind of “the modern wading pool today,” McCoy said. “You don’t see many wading pools going in anymore.

“You may have some that have grown to love the wading pool,” McCoy said. “But I really strongly feel that the splash pad will be loved as well, if not be appreciated more, when you see the modern amenities that are going to be offered with the splash pad.”

Other cities are moving in the same direction, McCoy noted. The “trend is for splash pads to be favored over wading pools,” he says.

The Stolley Park pool is “basically in the same position Lincoln pool was,” McCoy said. That pool was replaced.

The city hopes to do the Stolley Park work this summer.

McCoy points out that splash pads are more accessible than wading pools. In addition, statistics show that Grand Island has an abundance of wading pools and “few splash pads compared to other communities.”

The Stolley pad will be the second splash pad in Grand Island. The first is at the Veterans Athletic Complex.

McCoy noted that those who like wading pools still will be able to use the three remaining wading pools in town — Pier Park, Lincoln Park and Grace Abbott Park.

Stolley Park also will get new playground equipment this summer.

With the Stolley wading pool “being outdated and coming to the end of its life expectancy, this is a good time to try something new,” McCoy said.

