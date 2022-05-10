 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Grand Island store represents new generation of Pump & Pantry

  • Updated
051022 new pand p JRS 2.jpg

 The new Pump and Pantry on the corner of South Locust and Highway 34 in Grand Island is open. Besides offering the convenient store, they offer enmities like a drive-thru window, and a carwash.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

The new Pump & Pantry on South Locust Street has a drive-thru window, something that will become a feature of many Pump and Pantry locations.

The new store, which opened recently, represents the new generation of Pump & Pantry stores. It is referred to as a Generation 3 store, said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises.

People who pull up to the drive-thru will be able to order anything in the store, including Krispy Krunchy chicken and Cinnabons.

A car wash and expanded food offerings are also featured at the new location, which is at the corner of Highway 34 and South Locust Street.

In conjunction with the opening of the new store, the nearby Pump & Pantry has closed.

That long-established location, at the corner of South Locust and Woodland Drive, will no longer be a convenience store. “No, we’re pulling the tanks out of the ground,” Bosselman said.

The new Pump & Pantry will have a grand opening May 25.

Remodeling will begin this summer on the Pump & Pantry at Highway 281 and Capital Avenue.

When complete, that store won’t look exactly like the new one, but it will have some of its features.

Pump & Pantry is one of the brands of Bosselman Enterprises.

Bosselman plans to retrofit many existing stores with the new design. Some of those locations don’t have a large enough footprint to completely duplicate the store at Highway 34 and South Locust.

The remodeled stores won’t all have drive-thru windows. “But we’re going to try to do it at as many locations as we can,” Bosselman said.

The new Pump and Pantry on the corner of South Locust and Highway 34 in Grand Island is open. Besides offering the convenient store, they offer enmities like a drive-thru window, and a carwash.

