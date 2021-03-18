New technology can have a steep learning curve for seniors

“This was a need that (Weston) saw with her students. We have a book that we pick from — there are nine themes — and ours is ‘The Heirs of Our Ways,’” Osburn said. “It’s about how we acknowledge our inheritance and support children in ways that promote humanity’s greatest potential.

“We’re using it for the elderly, but we’re also supporting ourselves as the children of the elderly and also we’re showing our children how we’re acknowledging our inheritance,” she said.

The service project is aimed at helping those struggling with technology, and includes setting up one-on-one help sessions on a monthly basis.

Typically, the PTK service projects are planned and implemented within a calendar year, but, like with so many things, the pandemic disrupted those plans. So, instead of starting anew, Osburn and her advisees decided to take the planning they had done in 2020 and implement the project in 2021, beginning in April and running through October.

“They can come to the college, and you can coach them through the things they need,” Weston described. “The question may be very random, like, ‘I can’t get into my Facebook’; I had that last week.”