New technology can have a steep learning curve for seniors

During normal times, technology can be difficult to navigate. During a worldwide pandemic that has severely affected in-person gatherings, technology has stepped in to fill that gap for many people, offering alternatives such as remote work, video and telephone conferencing opportunities, and even virtual school.
But all of those alternatives come with their own learning curves, some of which are not as intuitive as others.
The Grand Island Public Library and Central Community College both offer opportunities and hands-on instruction for people needing guidance on various levels of technology adaptation — from setting up a computer or tablet for the first time to accessing email and other accounts to using software such as Microsoft Office or Zoom.
‘Book a Librarian’
“In-person-wise, we have the librarian service, where you can book a one-on-one session with someone for any kind of question,” said Shaun Klee, adult and technical services librarian. “If it’s quick questions, anyone at the reference desk can help. If it’s something that would be more one-on-one or more in-depth, it would be through the ‘Book a Librarian’ service.”
Sessions can be reserved by calling the reference desk at 308-385-5333, exts. 108 or 109, emailing refdesk@gilibrary.org or through the online request form at www.gilibrary.org/services/adult-services/book-a-librarian.
Library staff are happy to help answer questions about anything and everything, from computers and tablets to mobile devices to e-readers.
“We also do things with our own services,” Klee said, referencing the library’s digital platforms on Overdrive and Hoopla, where patrons can check out e-books, listen to audiobooks and stream music.
In addition to that hands-on approach, library patrons are welcome to check out any of the instructional books available, including the popular “For Dummies” series and “How To” guides.
At the moment, the resume-writing and job-searching workshops the library had offered pre-pandemic are still on hold, but Klee hopes to offer those again.
Teaching on a learning curve
The pandemic has exposed a need for more flexibility when it comes to teaching, especially classes of older adults who might have limited experience with videoconferencing software such as Zoom or WebEx.
“We did our sign language class on Zoom, and they were not old — they were in their younger 30s and 40s — and even getting on WebEx was difficult for some,” said Judy Weston, CCC community education coordinator. “The (biggest issue) that happens with these types of classes is internet connectivity, and it still continues to be a nightmare.”
CCC partners with Nebraska’s state health insurance assistance program (SHIP) to offer courses specifically geared at educating people — largely seniors and people with disabilities — about the ins and outs of Medicare. Due to the pandemic, face-to-face services were temporarily suspended and replaced with a phone hotline or video conferencing.
Although Weston said the Nebraska SHIP classes — offered virtually through WebEx — went well, she also noted that fewer people attended than otherwise would have.
Unfamiliarity with technology, whether it be the software or just knowing which webpage the student needs to access, she said, is one of the biggest barriers she has seen arise this past year.
It’s a difficulty CCC is hoping to address.
‘The Heirs of Our Ways’
“(One of) the problems that I have with students — senior citizens — who come in and who maybe have a little dementia, who say, ‘I need to find my password,’ and on and on, there are things that they simply forget,” Weston said.
That’s why Weston reached out to Amy Osburn with Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honors society, for an assist. Osburn, who is both PTK adviser and the associate regional coordinator for Nebraska with the Kansas-Nebraska region, took the initiative to pivot the honor society’s yearly service project in the needed direction.
“This was a need that (Weston) saw with her students. We have a book that we pick from — there are nine themes — and ours is ‘The Heirs of Our Ways,’” Osburn said. “It’s about how we acknowledge our inheritance and support children in ways that promote humanity’s greatest potential.
“We’re using it for the elderly, but we’re also supporting ourselves as the children of the elderly and also we’re showing our children how we’re acknowledging our inheritance,” she said.
The service project is aimed at helping those struggling with technology, and includes setting up one-on-one help sessions on a monthly basis.
Typically, the PTK service projects are planned and implemented within a calendar year, but, like with so many things, the pandemic disrupted those plans. So, instead of starting anew, Osburn and her advisees decided to take the planning they had done in 2020 and implement the project in 2021, beginning in April and running through October.
“They can come to the college, and you can coach them through the things they need,” Weston described. “The question may be very random, like, ‘I can’t get into my Facebook’; I had that last week.”
Osburn concurred, emphasizing her advisees would be available to help with questions about more basic computer questions, such as website navigation or setting up Zoom.
The sessions will be available for two hours every third Saturday beginning in April. The next monthly session will take place April 17 in Osburn’s office, Room 106. Space is limited, so call ahead to book a time.
People needing more in-depth instruction can contact Weston to schedule a time to come in and get help during service center hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about CCC–Grand Island’s offerings or to book a session, contact Weston at jweston@cccneb.edu or 308-398-7445.