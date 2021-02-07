New women’s health clinic scheduled to open Monday

CHI Health welcomes new obstetrician-gynecologists to the Grand Island community with the introduction of a clinic devoted to women’s health.

CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health, 705 Orleans Drive, opens its doors on Monday. The newly remodeled facility, featuring eight exam rooms and an on-site procedure and ultrasound room, will focus on the treatment and prevention of conditions unique to females at every stage of life.

Dr. Michael Ryskin, board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Amanda Stuelpnagel, OB/GYN, and women’s health nurse practitioner Chelsey Kennedy will anchor the new practice.

In addition to routine exams, pregnancy care and menopause management, clinic teams will manage a wide range of health issues including infertility, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, incontinence, mental health, heart disease, cancer, nutrition, weight management, osteoporosis, thyroid diseases, rheumatologic diseases and multiple sclerosis.

In preparation for additional labor and deliveries, the hospital’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit recently added 24/7 on-site neonatal nurse practitioners and telemedicine neonatologists coverage. These specialists can attend high-risk deliveries and provide immediate attention to newborns in need of specialized care.