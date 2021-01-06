New year, new hospital, new baby: Grand Island Regional Medical Center welcomes baby girl

The Maternity Center at Grand Island Regional Medical Center was christened Monday morning with the arrival of a little girl.

Not only was she the first baby of the year, but she also was the first baby ever born at the new hospital.

She arrived at 11:37 a.m. Monday. The parents asked that their names not be used.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been working on getting the unit up and running for several months now,” said Tiffani Arndt, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.

The Maternity Center has an “exceptional staff,” Arndt said. “They’ve worked very hard, and they have taken a great amount of pride in opening this unit. So it’s a very exciting time here, really.”

The baby was delivered by Dr. Molly Johnson.

The parents were presented with a welcome package as well as a onesy that reads, “The first of many miracles,” by Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

The hospital has a separate entrance for mothers in labor. “We come to them for everything,” including registration. “So from the beginning to the end, it’s all about them, as it should be,” Arndt said.

Grand Island’s first baby of 2021, Elaina Shaw, arrived Friday morning at CHI Health St. Francis.

