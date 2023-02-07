New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant has moved into the former home of Pam’s Pub & Grub at 2848 S. Locust St. The restaurant was in Conestoga Mall for a year and a half.

From 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Sunday, customers can order breakfast, including items served at the former Pam’s Pub & Grub. Pizza and Italian food are served from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The business offers takeout as well as dine-in service. Owner Mynor Barahona, a native of Guatemala, moved at the age of 19 to New Jersey, where he learned the pizza business. Telephone numbers are 308-675-3285 and 308-675-3286.