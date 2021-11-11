New York veteran goes through Grand Island on trip across Nebraska for Cozad girl with cancer

GRAND ISLAND — It’s been a long walk, but Jim Hickey isn’t stopping. He still has about 200 miles to go.

Hickey, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., is walking across Nebraska to raise money for Paishence, 5, who lives in Cozad and is battling cancer-related brain tumors.

Hickey, 60, arrived in Grand Island on Monday. He began his venture Sept. 15 in Scottsbluff. Averaging 15 miles a day, he paused in Kearney two weeks ago, and was in Grand Island earlier this week.

He’d walked nearly 300 miles by then.

A Marine veteran, Hickey has spent 23 years walking throughout the country to raise money for charitable causes. A friend in Fort Collins, Colo., told him about Paishence.

Paishence’s story tugged at his heartstrings. She has already lost an older sister. Another sibling has a degenerative bone disease. Her mother is single and lives in Cozad.

Hickey began his treks in memory of his father, mother and brother, who all died of cancer. That effort soon expanded. He has covered nearly 9,000 miles walking for 27 children and 11 adults.