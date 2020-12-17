New YWCA Grand Island launches Women's Empowerment Center

A new program is helping women who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
YWCA Grand Island, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, has launched its Women’s Empowerment Center.
The program works to help women find new jobs by providing job resources and even transportation to interviews, as well as offering on-site child care.
“There’s tons of research out that shows women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Danielle Helzer, YWCA mission impact director. “We have more women than men working in the service industry, so when you’re talking about the time the restaurants and hotels closed or have limitations, that means a reduction of staff as well.”
Women also burden a greater responsibility for child care than men, Helzer said.
“When schools closed, we saw women making really tough choices of leaving their jobs, rather than men, to be able to stay home to care for their kids,” she said.
This is true not just nationwide but also in Grand Island, Helzer said.
“Women have lost their jobs because of retail stores closing from March until June.
“We had maybe five retail stores close, and they were primarily employing women,” she said. “We saw child care centers shut down, and women are filling those jobs. Hotels have laid their staff off or are not filling those positions. Restaurants, same thing.”
She added, “We have a lot of women that have been impacted.”
The Women’s Empowerment Center is not a new building or a new space, but a new program at YWCA of Grand Island site.
The new program is designed to equip women with skills they need, and then empower them to make the choices they want to make for their lives, Helzer said.
“Maybe they worked in the hotel industry, and that’s going to take more time to bounce back, so they want to transfer into another job, and they’ve never done that before. Or they’re doing temporary work and that’s expired,” she said.
WEC staff work one-on-one with clients to develop resumes, do mock interviews and help clients explore options in different industries.
“We have a lot of women who don’t realize so many of their skills are transferable,” Helzer said.
WEC also helps connected women with needed services. The program collaborates with local agencies and organizations that provide assistance with rent and utilities, and food assistance.
WEC is also developing long-term programs and courses.
Working with the University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Office, WEC is offering a “Cook and Learn” class starting in January via Zoom.
YWCA of Grand Island is “incredibly proud” of its new program, said Executive Director Amy Bennett.
“Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. I believe this program is the embodiment of our mission,” she said. “We know women have taken the hardest economic hit from the pandemic. It is the goal of the WEC to come along side women and support them as they work to recover.”
For more information, call YWCA of Grand Island at 308-384-9922 or visit www.ywca-gi.org.
YWCA Grand Island is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
