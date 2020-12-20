New YWCA Grand Island program puts focus on jobs

YWCA Grand Island has embarked on a new program to address the unique needs of women who have lost jobs or just need to return to the workforce due to the pandemic.

The newly opened Women’s Empowerment Center works to help women find new jobs by providing job resources and even transportation to interviews, as well as offering on-site child care.

“There’s tons of research out that shows women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Danielle Helzer, YWCA mission impact director. “We have more women than men working in the service industry, so when you’re talking about the time the restaurants and hotels closed or have limitations, that means a reduction of staff as well.”

Women also typically have a greater responsibility for child care than men, so they are dealing with that as they try to find a job that will work with their children’s schedules.

The new program is designed to equip women with skills they need, and then empower them to make the choices they want to make for their lives, Helzer said.