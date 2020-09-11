New YWCA program to help unemployed women find jobs

YWCA of Grand Island is beginning a Women’s Empowerment Program designed to help women who have been affected by the coronavirus.
Each month, there will be a four-week session, with the first beginning Oct. 1.
The program’s focus will be to help unemployed women find employment or pursue educational opportunities to help reach their career goals. The program will feature training and one-on-one coaching, development of cover letters, resumes and interviewing skills. The program also will offer women a chance to create a budget, learn about community resources that can assist their families and learn how to manage stress.
To ensure women in need are able to attend, the YWCA is offering free child care at its Grand Island location during class sessions and transportation from select locations. Lunch will be provided during each class.
Classes will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Wednesdays and Fridays will include coaching and work time from 9 a.m. to noon. During work time, women will get a chance to create their documents and ask questions.
Upon completion of the program, participants will have updated resumes, cover letters and workable budgets. A certificate of completion and letters of recommendations from program staff will be provided for women who attend 90% of the classes.
Women may sign up at ywca-gi.org, or stop by for an application at 211 E. Fonner Park Road. They also may call 308-384-9922 and an application can be emailed.
This project is supported by funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Community Development Block Grant coronavirus response from the city of Grand Island.
For more information, contact Tyler Fike, the YWCA’s coordinator for the program, at 308-384-9922 or tfike@ywca-gi.org.
