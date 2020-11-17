Newcomer wants to help local talent

In addition to being bipolar, Mattin has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, split personality and manic depression. He has been in jail and prison.

But he said he thinks that he’s overcoming his mental illnesses. He feels better now than he ever has, he said.

As a performer, Mattin does blues, gospel, rap, country and jazz. He will produce whatever type of music an artist prefers.

Before coming to Grand Island, Mattin spent about 10 months in Omaha, where he recorded three rap artists. Before that, he lived in Washington state. Along the way, he lived in Atlanta for four years.

For four years, Mattin worked on a podcast called Musick Vibe.

Mattin has a big presence online.

One of his songs on SoundCloud has been streamed a million times. Mattin recorded the song with his friend George Ray, whose rap name is RAYG. Mattin produced the song, and is one of the rappers. To find it, go to The New Kings — Neon.

Mattin has posted mix tapes on Datpiff.com. To find them, look for K-Nada the Beatmaker.

On ReverbNation, look for K-Nada Studio.