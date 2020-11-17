Newcomer wants to help local talent

Christopher Mattin, who just arrived in Grand Island last month, would like to help local talent and businesses succeed.
Mattin, 42, is a music producer and artist. He has his own studio, called K-Nada Filmz. He also operates K-Nada TV.
Mattin does music videos, graphics and animation. He also does photography and videography.
He sees himself as a mentor and teacher.
“I get joy out of helping people,” said Mattin, who’s lived in Grand Island since early October.
He is a native of North Little Rock, Ark.
One of his passions is artist development. “Where I come from, local talent runs the city,” he said.
Mattin’s father, Billy Jones, is a successful blues artist in Arkansas. He calls his music Billy Jones Bluez.
Mattin has had a lot of struggles in his life. He and his twin sister were born with fetal alcohol syndrome.
From fifth through 12th grades, he took special classes because of his learning disability. He had a hard time with reading and mathematics.
Mattin didn’t see his father until he was 12.
Eight years later, Mattin’s father produced his first CD, “Wicked World.”
In addition to being bipolar, Mattin has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, split personality and manic depression. He has been in jail and prison.
But he said he thinks that he’s overcoming his mental illnesses. He feels better now than he ever has, he said.
As a performer, Mattin does blues, gospel, rap, country and jazz. He will produce whatever type of music an artist prefers.
Before coming to Grand Island, Mattin spent about 10 months in Omaha, where he recorded three rap artists. Before that, he lived in Washington state. Along the way, he lived in Atlanta for four years.
For four years, Mattin worked on a podcast called Musick Vibe.
Mattin has a big presence online.
One of his songs on SoundCloud has been streamed a million times. Mattin recorded the song with his friend George Ray, whose rap name is RAYG. Mattin produced the song, and is one of the rappers. To find it, go to The New Kings — Neon.
Mattin has posted mix tapes on Datpiff.com. To find them, look for K-Nada the Beatmaker.
On ReverbNation, look for K-Nada Studio.
Mattin also can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.
For 12 years, Mattin’s rap partner was Marlena Mitchell, who goes by the name Machetti. They collaborated on a company called Doin It Big 501 Productions.
Mattin has also done four episodes of an animated series about a character he created named Uncle Al, who is a war veteran with PTSD.
