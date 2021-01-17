News can go to the children

The biggest winner from last weekend’s expanded wild-card round of the National Football League playoffs was a bit of a surprise.
No, it wasn’t the Cleveland Browns, who won in the postseason for the first time since 1994.
It certainly wasn’t restaurants that offer senior discounts since quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees both won despite their advanced football ages. They won’t be available for dining out for the 4 p.m. buffet special until one of them is eliminated in today’s meeting between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
In a major upset, the biggest winner was Nickelodeon.
The children’s channel best known by people my age for “Rugrats” and then inflicting “SpongeBob SquarePants” upon us offered an alternate telecast of the Saints’ win over the Chicago Bears that was — to mix sports metaphors — a walk-off grand slam.
The kids-based production was Nickelodeon’s most-watched telecast in four years, and Nickelodeon was Twitter’s No. 1 trending topic during the game. #NickWildCard and Spongebob were also in the top 10.
Since we are in a world when it doesn’t take long for someone to copy another’s success, let me beat everybody else to the punch.
What we need now is a children-based, 24-hour news network.
Much like Nick explained football in a way that was entertaining for both children and parents, this new kids news network could help us all figure out the weird world of American politics in 2021.
For example, I was confused why Jan. 17 was the rumored next day for major protests around the country in support of Donald Trump’s claims that the presidential election was stolen from him.
A Sunday? On a three-day weekend due to Martin Luther King Day?
Then I read that it was because “Q” is the 17th letter of the alphabet.
This news network could have some adorable puppets explain that to us. That episode could be brought to us by the letter “Q” for “QAnon” and “C” for “cult.”
One of the popular parts of Nickelodeon’s football broadcast was the virtual sliming of the end zones after a team scored a touchdown.
New Orleans coach Sean Payton got not-so-virtually slimed with a bucket of green ooze after the win. Doing that while wearing a pair of Jordan 11s on his feet caused some pain for the shoe aficionados around the world.
While sliming is a good thing in the Nick world, it should be a negative thing on the kids news network.
Show a politician speaking, and whenever he or she lies, virtual slime should explode across the screen.
You could even color code it. An all-out blatant lie could be red slime.
Yellow slime could be a half-truth. Green slime is a slight altering of known facts.
The graphic department better hire the best workers, though. They would be kept busy and could face the risk of developing carpel tunnel syndrome within one average day of Washington, D.C., coverage in recent years.
A reworking of the famous “Schoolhouse Rock!” segment “I’m Just a Bill” would be a perfect addition to the network.
To teach us all about how Congress works, a Bill could sing about how a member of Congress wrote him out. Then he sat in committee, got approved by the House of Representatives and sat on a desk in the Senate until he will die of old age with hundreds of other neglected Bills to keep him company.
Nickelodeon had Young Sheldon explain football rules to new fans.
I think a rotation of Bugs Bunny and Bart Simpson would be more appropriate to explain things on the kids news network. Eric Cartman is the true best choice, but he’s much, much, much too PG-13 (or worse).
I know things can get done in amazingly short amounts of time in the 21st century, but is there any chance that my idea can be turned into reality this week?
I’m thinking a refreshing new type of televised news is needed.
And a new presidential administration is the perfect time to debut the slime.
