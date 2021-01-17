News can go to the children

You could even color code it. An all-out blatant lie could be red slime.

Yellow slime could be a half-truth. Green slime is a slight altering of known facts.

The graphic department better hire the best workers, though. They would be kept busy and could face the risk of developing carpel tunnel syndrome within one average day of Washington, D.C., coverage in recent years.

A reworking of the famous “Schoolhouse Rock!” segment “I’m Just a Bill” would be a perfect addition to the network.

To teach us all about how Congress works, a Bill could sing about how a member of Congress wrote him out. Then he sat in committee, got approved by the House of Representatives and sat on a desk in the Senate until he will die of old age with hundreds of other neglected Bills to keep him company.

Nickelodeon had Young Sheldon explain football rules to new fans.

I think a rotation of Bugs Bunny and Bart Simpson would be more appropriate to explain things on the kids news network. Eric Cartman is the true best choice, but he’s much, much, much too PG-13 (or worse).