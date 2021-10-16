News Channel Nebraska proud of its connection to rural, Hispanic viewers

Flood Communications, which has gained notice for its positive business momentum, attributes that growth to serving the rural and Hispanic audiences of Nebraska.

Headquartered in Norfolk, Flood recently was listed by Inc. among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the country.

Andy Ruback, the company’s chief executive officer, points out that Flood Communications was the only broadcast company in America among the 5,000 companies. Of the companies on the list, 32 are from Nebraska.

Flood Communications owns the News Channel Nebraska network and the Nebraska affiliates of Telemundo and serves central Nebraska.

In addition to its television properties, Flood Communications owns 10 Nebraska radio stations.

When Flood launched the TV side of the business, it was always the company’s intention to serve rural and Hispanic viewers, says Ruback, who called them “underserved audiences.”

News Channel Nebraska is a 24/7 news operation, Ruback noted. Mixed in with news is Nebraska sports coverage and shows like “Quarantine Tonight.” News Channel Nebraska broadcasts 250 sporting events annually. “We’ll do games from Chadron all the way to Falls City in a given year,” Ruback said.