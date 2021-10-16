News Channel Nebraska proud of its connection to rural, Hispanic viewers

Flood Communications, which has gained notice for its positive business momentum, attributes that growth to serving the rural and Hispanic audiences of Nebraska.
Headquartered in Norfolk, Flood recently was listed by Inc. among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the country.
Andy Ruback, the company’s chief executive officer, points out that Flood Communications was the only broadcast company in America among the 5,000 companies. Of the companies on the list, 32 are from Nebraska.
Flood Communications owns the News Channel Nebraska network and the Nebraska affiliates of Telemundo and serves central Nebraska.
In addition to its television properties, Flood Communications owns 10 Nebraska radio stations.
When Flood launched the TV side of the business, it was always the company’s intention to serve rural and Hispanic viewers, says Ruback, who called them “underserved audiences.”
News Channel Nebraska is a 24/7 news operation, Ruback noted. Mixed in with news is Nebraska sports coverage and shows like “Quarantine Tonight.” News Channel Nebraska broadcasts 250 sporting events annually. “We’ll do games from Chadron all the way to Falls City in a given year,” Ruback said.
Most of those are high school games. The channel also telecasts contests involving the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Wayne State and Doane.
Telemundo Nebraska broadcasts half-hour newscasts in Spanish at 5 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those shows are anchored from Omaha, Ruback said.
“Through News Channel Nebraska, we embrace the responsibility of keeping rural residents entertained and informed, and through Telemundo Nebraska, we’re able to provide the same critical service for our Hispanic communities throughout the region,” Ruback said in a prepared statement.
Viewers may watch News Channel Nebraska over the air, on cable, online or through its app. The channels are also carried on YouTube TV.
The Telemundo affiliates serve the Omaha, Sioux City and Lincoln/Grand Island/Kearney market areas. According to Flood Communications, those three media markets are home to almost 300,000 Hispanic people.
Mike Flood, who is a lawyer and state senator, is the founder and principal owner of News Channel Nebraska. All of the other investors are Nebraskans, Ruback said.
News Channel Nebraska and Telemundo Nebraska are distributed on seven broadcast signals, originating in Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, Columbus, Norfolk, Sioux City and Beatrice.
The company has eight offices around the state — in Omaha, Grand Island, Columbus, Norfolk, Sidney, Beatrice, Nebraska City and Fairbury.
At one time, News Channel Nebraska had a reporter in Grand Island. But there is currently no reporter stationed in Grand Island, Ruback said. The area is now covered by people in Lincoln.
Through its properties, Flood Communications reaches more than 500,000 households.