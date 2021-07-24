Newsroom has been a lot quieter lately

The newsroom has been a lot quieter for the last few weeks.
Kit Grode, who left to take a new job, is a woman of many talents. But her most audible contribution to the Independent — by far — was her thunderous sneeze.
We always knew when Kit was here. Her deafening blast announced her presence.
We’d all be sitting here in the newsroom, quietly typing, until Kit’s sneeze jolted us out of our chairs.
I always worried that the sudden explosion would terrify interns and new reporters. I tried to give them a word of warning, so they wouldn’t head for the doors when Kit shook down the thunder.
It was hard to figure how such a diminutive person would produce such a big noise.
We all worried that her head might explode someday. Or, at the very least, she would pull a muscle.
Her coworkers used to grade her sneezes.
I always thought that if properly harnessed, Kit could be a force for good. Her sneeze could easily power wind turbines.
She was lucky she was never charged with disturbing the peace.
Privately, I feared that one of her detonations would take her to a different dimension.
Kit always maintained that her trademark eruption was not an affectation. She tried to change it, but she couldn’t.
Sometimes, she joked about the noise she produced.
When someone else sneezed, Kit said, “I’m not the only one allergic to work.”
We all have different styles. When some people sneeze, it’s more like a squeak. Others could blow a house down.
Kit, who’s a very strong woman, would never like to be called dainty. Among other things, she’s known for her love of hockey.
We all miss Kit, but it almost feels like she’s still here.
The sounds she left behind are still echoing through the halls.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.