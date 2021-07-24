Newsroom has been a lot quieter lately

The newsroom has been a lot quieter for the last few weeks.

Kit Grode, who left to take a new job, is a woman of many talents. But her most audible contribution to the Independent — by far — was her thunderous sneeze.

We always knew when Kit was here. Her deafening blast announced her presence.

We’d all be sitting here in the newsroom, quietly typing, until Kit’s sneeze jolted us out of our chairs.

I always worried that the sudden explosion would terrify interns and new reporters. I tried to give them a word of warning, so they wouldn’t head for the doors when Kit shook down the thunder.

It was hard to figure how such a diminutive person would produce such a big noise.

We all worried that her head might explode someday. Or, at the very least, she would pull a muscle.

Her coworkers used to grade her sneezes.

I always thought that if properly harnessed, Kit could be a force for good. Her sneeze could easily power wind turbines.

She was lucky she was never charged with disturbing the peace.