Next Voice: 2020 was nothing like anyone imagined

If you asked me for a day in my life that changed my perspective, it would be hard to pinpoint a single day because every moment brings a fresh idea, a new challenge or a different event that alters our mindset a little bit.

When I looked back through the columns I published this year, I realized how I was growing and changing as a person. I was learning new lessons with every article I wrote. I was becoming more confident in my writing, growing into the person that I am today and preparing for who I will grow into tomorrow. Every day, we are changing and adapting, becoming better people, even when the sum of all our growth is spread out over a dozen weeks rather than just a single moment.

With every new lesson I learned, I recorded it in a column. This year, for the first time, my life has been written for others to see. I learned how to weigh the power of our collective voices, how to determine the value of mistakes, and how to spend my time this year. I learned more about myself in one year than I feel like I have learned about myself in an entire lifetime.