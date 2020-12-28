Next Voice: 2020 was nothing like anyone imagined

As I look back at this year, I can honestly say it was nothing like what I imagined it would be.
I am certain that no one else could have imagined the chaos that would ensue, from rumors of a potential war to impeachment hearings to a global pandemic. There were celebrities who sadly passed away and there were many lives lost to an illness that has spread rapidly around the world. Many people are worn out from a year that has exhausted us physically, emotionally and financially.
At the beginning of 2020, when I wrote my first column, I was hopeful, publishing a column with the headline that read we must make the most of every second. My mindset never changed, but I have, even when I don’t realize it.
We say it seems like what happened years ago could have happened just yesterday because we remember it clearly. In a way, this must be true because I remember last Christmas so well. I remember last New Year’s so well, I remember the trip I took around this time, and I remember the thoughts running through my mind as I wrote every column during this past year.
What I don’t remember is how I changed every day.
With each new morning, I was a little different, my mind expanding and growing to new ideas. I have changed, even if I don’t realize how it happens every day. Although, of course, I’m not the only person who has changed. We all are becoming better, more mature people with every passing moment.
If you asked me for a day in my life that changed my perspective, it would be hard to pinpoint a single day because every moment brings a fresh idea, a new challenge or a different event that alters our mindset a little bit.
When I looked back through the columns I published this year, I realized how I was growing and changing as a person. I was learning new lessons with every article I wrote. I was becoming more confident in my writing, growing into the person that I am today and preparing for who I will grow into tomorrow. Every day, we are changing and adapting, becoming better people, even when the sum of all our growth is spread out over a dozen weeks rather than just a single moment.
With every new lesson I learned, I recorded it in a column. This year, for the first time, my life has been written for others to see. I learned how to weigh the power of our collective voices, how to determine the value of mistakes, and how to spend my time this year. I learned more about myself in one year than I feel like I have learned about myself in an entire lifetime.
This past year, we have had to adapt to challenges that we could never have predicted. Our resolutions at the beginning of the year may have looked different as this year progressed. We may have become different people than what we imagined, but that is OK. That is what we are supposed to do. We can’t always plan exactly how we will grow or exactly who we will become.
Now, as I write my final column of 2020, I am still just as hopeful, maybe even more so for the year ahead. However, I am also a far different person than I was at the beginning of the year. I have learned more lessons and been wisened by our world. I am more confident and independent. I am more prepared to take on the new year because I understand that difficulties will arise and that I have many more lessons to learn.
I am ready for the new year ahead, but I will never forget the one we have left behind for it has changed me.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.