Nielsen's Processing sells variety of homemade meats, cheeses in Grand Island

Nielsen’s makes all of its steaks and hamburger patties.

One of the patties is a Philly cheeseburger, which includes bell peppers, onions and cheese. Other seasoned patties include jalapeño and cheddar, and jalapeño and pepperjack.

“All of our steaks are aged three to four weeks for tenderness. The longer they age, the more tender they’re going to be,” he said. “That’s something you can’t get at a grocery store.”

Mitch, 31, is originally from St. Paul, but went to high school in Kearney. Bonnie is from Shelton.

Mitch worked at the Aurora Meat Block for two and a half years.

The couple started processing deer three years ago in Doniphan, where they live.

“We put fliers up in all the gas stations,” Bonnie said.

They reopened a locker in Deshler in April 2020, but got tired of the drive and opted to open the business in Grand Island, which was always their ultimate plan.

Visiting Nielsen’s is a different experience than going to a supermarket. “We’ve got some options that the grocery stores don’t have,” he said, referring to flavored brats and patties.