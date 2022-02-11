Nikodym Super Bowl project seeks $5.8M in Grand Island city tax support

“There is a lack of caterers in the area, and that’s my intention, to build a kitchen there that could house a caterer not only for this facility but the whole community and area,” he said.

The coffee shop will mainly be drive-thru, but will offer a sit-down cafe space.

Nikodym detailed his experiences in event planning.

His biggest achievement, he said, is the Revival AAA Glidden Tour, an antique auto tour, held in Hastings in 2017.

“I brought 280 people to the area from 33 states,” he said. “They spent six days in the area. I sold 770 motel room nights, and the estimated economic impact was $360,000 for that week.”

With a new event center, Nikodym would be able to host such events in Grand Island.

The site itself will generate revenue, as well.

“My initial plan was just to fix it up good enough so I could use it to house my (car) collection and offer limited event space, but you pointed out to me I didn’t have a plan and now I do,” he said. “This event center will generate income to help me fund all of this.”