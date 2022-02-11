Nikodym Super Bowl project seeks $5.8M in Grand Island city tax support

The former Grand Island Super Bowl Family Fun Center is getting a major renovation.
It’s only possible, though, with $5.8 million in tax increment financing support from the city, said property owner John Nikodym.
Nikodym of JNIK LLC plans to renovate the Super Bowl at Cherry Street and Bismark Road to include a new event center, coffee shop, catering enterprise and private car museum.
The event center will be called The Ark Christian Event Center and the cafe will be called the “HeBrews Cafe.”
Nikodym is also planning to develop 47 lots for duplex and single-family dwellings at the site.
The Community Redevelopment Authority on Wednesday approved recommending a redevelopment plan to Grand Island City Council for their action on Feb. 22.
The plan was approved by the Regional Planning Commission on Feb. 2.
The project, expected to cost about $21.3 million, will use $15.4 million in private funds and is pursuing $5.8 million in TIF support.
Nikodym told CRA in January that the project would cost $17.9 million and pursue $3.9 million in TIF support.
“None of this is possible without TIF funding. I couldn’t do those types of improvements to the Super Bowl building,” Nikodym said Wednesday.
TIF is being pursued for redevelopment expenses, grading improvements, site preparation and planning and legal costs.
The project area was declared blighted and substandard in December 2000.
CRA Board President Tom Gdowski voiced support for the project.
“It would be nice to see it redeveloped,” he said. “It looks like a good project for that part of town. I think historically as the Super Bowl most of us had kids who hung out there at some point.”
Project plans have been changing “very rapidly,” Nikodym said Wednesday.
“I didn’t really have a plan when I came to you last time, and now I do,” he said.
Nikodym originally had planned only to renovate the site to serve as a private car museum but has since expanded his plans.
The event center will offer 11,000 square feet space, dividable by moveable partitions
“I’ve done some research with some local businesses and people needing space like this, and it appears to me there is a good demand for an event center of this size,” he said.
A full commercial kitchen will be added for on-site food services and catering.
“There is a lack of caterers in the area, and that’s my intention, to build a kitchen there that could house a caterer not only for this facility but the whole community and area,” he said.
The coffee shop will mainly be drive-thru, but will offer a sit-down cafe space.
Nikodym detailed his experiences in event planning.
His biggest achievement, he said, is the Revival AAA Glidden Tour, an antique auto tour, held in Hastings in 2017.
“I brought 280 people to the area from 33 states,” he said. “They spent six days in the area. I sold 770 motel room nights, and the estimated economic impact was $360,000 for that week.”
With a new event center, Nikodym would be able to host such events in Grand Island.
The site itself will generate revenue, as well.
“My initial plan was just to fix it up good enough so I could use it to house my (car) collection and offer limited event space, but you pointed out to me I didn’t have a plan and now I do,” he said. “This event center will generate income to help me fund all of this.”
The 47 housing lots will range in size from 6,000 square feet to 33,500 square feet.
Lots will be available to “anyone who would want to buy and build on them,” Nikodym said.
Oseka Homes of Grand Island will be the realtor for the lots, and “intends to build at least one spec home as soon as possible.”
“We believe we’ll be able to sell immediately at least five or six duplex lots,” Nikodym said.
Manufactured homes would not be allowed and nothing greater than a four-plex, he noted
Two streets will be constructed along with new infrastructure.
A concrete block wall will be constructed along the north border, next to the adjacent Cherry Park Apartments.
If TIF for the project is approved, Diamond Engineering would start in April on sewer and new streets, Nikodym said.
The redevelopment plan and TIF application will be considered by Grand Island City Council members at their Feb. 22 meeting.