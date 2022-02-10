Nine of 10 units taken in Grand Island's Southeast Commons shopping center

The south side of Grand Island will get Dollar Tree and Jimmy John’s when the two businesses open soon in Southeast Commons.
The neighborhood shopping center, formerly known as Fonner View Center, is at the intersection of South Locust Street and Fonner Park Road.
The sign is already up for Dollar Tree, which is expected to open in early March.
Jimmy John’s, which will have a drive-thru window, will be in the former home of Burger King, alongside Fonner Park Road.
Ray O’Connor, who owns Southeast Commons, has commitments for nine of the 10 units.
Four of the units have been sold. Five are being rented. O’Connor has the remaining unit, No. 6, which he will rent or sell.
O’Connor has made dramatic changes since buying the center from a California company.
“The place was really in poor shape,” he said.
O’Connor replaced the roof. “The roof was terrible. It was leaking,” he said.
He gave the mall its first sprinkler system. He elevated the structure to make three of the units three stories tall — on each end and the one in the middle. The latter is occupied by Ace Rent-to-Own.
O’Connor installed light poles in the parking lot and a string of lights along the top of the structure. He resurfaced a large portion of the parking lot, patching the rest.
He gave the mall a distinctive sign, built around two poles that were curved by a Houston company.
The electronic message center is used by each of the tenants as part of its leasing package.
O’Connor divided the property into business condominiums, which tenants can either rent or buy.
Things are going well “because of the location” and because of the improvements, O’Connor said.
Due to the mall’s previous state, “no one wanted to be there, and anybody that was there moved out because of the condition of the property,” he said.
The new interest in the mall shows the importance of revitalizing a property, O’Connor said. In some cases, you have to clean up a property and “make it modern-looking” to make it attractive to national, regional and local businesses, he said.
When O’Connor contacted a Dollar Tree broker a couple of months after buying the mall, the company had no interest. But when he sent drawings of the improvements he planned, “they got very interested,” he said.
O’Connor didn’t go looking to buy the mall. The previous owners, based in San Diego, contacted him in 2019. They negotiated a deal.
He took on the project to improve the looks of the area.
“That’s the only reason I did it,” he said.
O’Connor is leasing three of the units to Dollar Tree, which will occupy the old Texas T-Bone location. The three units — Nos. 7, 8 and 9 — total 9,600 square feet.
Junior Roebuck has three of the mall’s units, including the Jimmy John’s location.
Ace Rent-to-Own is the only carryover from the mall’s previous incarnation. “They’re a great tenant. It’s the No. 1 store in their chain,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor gives a lot of credit to Chief Construction, the project’s general contractor. “They are the ones that are responsible for redoing the whole face of that shopping center,” he said.
Southeast Commons is also home to Advance Services and Pathfinder Support Services. In addition, the mall includes a U.S. Bank drive-up teller.
O’Connor is looking for a tenant for Unit 6, which covers 2,625 square feet.