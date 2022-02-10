Nine of 10 units taken in Grand Island's Southeast Commons shopping center

O’Connor installed light poles in the parking lot and a string of lights along the top of the structure. He resurfaced a large portion of the parking lot, patching the rest.

He gave the mall a distinctive sign, built around two poles that were curved by a Houston company.

The electronic message center is used by each of the tenants as part of its leasing package.

O’Connor divided the property into business condominiums, which tenants can either rent or buy.

Things are going well “because of the location” and because of the improvements, O’Connor said.

Due to the mall’s previous state, “no one wanted to be there, and anybody that was there moved out because of the condition of the property,” he said.

The new interest in the mall shows the importance of revitalizing a property, O’Connor said. In some cases, you have to clean up a property and “make it modern-looking” to make it attractive to national, regional and local businesses, he said.