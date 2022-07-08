Nineteen recruits begin journey to become state troopers

The Nebraska State Patrol began its 66th Basic Recruit Camp Tuesday with 19 recruits, including people from Grand Island and Ord.

Lazaro Pena of Grand Island and Johnathon Lawrence of Ord are part of the class.

The recruits will train for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of trooper.

“This is an important day for our agency, but it’s also a milestone day for these recruits,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a release. “They’ve chosen a life of public service and are ready to begin training. That attitude will be a tremendous asset as our Training Academy troopers equip them with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to make a difference across our state.”

The recruits come from five states.

The class also includes Ethan Broker of Hayes Center, James Coon of Bird City, Kansas, Zachary Matthews of Neola, Iowa, Dylan Cramer of Merna, Anthony McGlade of Bellevue, Ashley Elrod of Omaha, Kailey Ortiz of Fleming, Colorado, Clarissa Fitzgerald of Kearney, Mark Fluckey of Omaha, Zachariah Sporer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anthony Franks of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Justyn Stindt of Belleville, Kansas, John Hogan of Bellevue, Tessa Stump of Funk, Steven Johnson of Waverly, Trysten Whitted of Gretna and Logan Krein of Des Moines, Iowa.

State Patrol recruits undergo 22 weeks of training, featuring a rigorous academic program and hands-on scenarios to prepare them for a career as a trooper. Once the recruits graduate as troopers, they continue with an additional 800 hours of field training, paired with veteran troopers throughout Nebraska.

The State Patrol’s next application process began earlier this week. Camp 67 is scheduled to begin in January 2023. Interested applicants may get details at NebraskaTroopers.com.