No bull: Bucking bull in downtown Grand Island promotes upcoming rodeo

It took a stock trailer and four people to get the bull with no name through the bureau’s doors into the office, located at the corner of Third Street and North Locust. Mellema said bringing the bull to its temporary home was quite a spectacle.

“When we were loading it from the street to bring it in here, people (from the business across the street) were all at the window, watching. They came right over and said, ‘What are you doing?’”

Now that things are settled, the bull’s front hooves solidly mounted into a faux-dirt base, the convention and visitors bureau is encouraging people to stop by and take a selfie with the new occupant. He won’t be there in perpetuity, however.

Mellema said, “We’d like to get it to another location, maybe one of the other rodeo sponsors or Heartland Events Center. We just want people to see it. We’ll put it on social media as to where he goes next.”

In the meantime, the bucking taxidermy bull is going to be available for photo opportunities and fodder for plenty of puns – again, that’s no bull.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

