No charges brought in alleged incident at Grand Island Senior High

Grand Island police are no longer investigating a possible incident between a Grand Island Senior High staff member and a student.

On Oct. 29, Grand Island Public Schools announced that it had been alerted about possible inappropriate behavior involving a staff member and a high school student. A student brought the allegation forward. The staff member was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the incident is no longer being worked on by police as a criminal matter.

“We don’t have enough evidence to ascertain that it either did or did not happen,” Duering said.

The report remains on file, so police will be ready if any new evidence comes forward.

“But we’re not taking any action on it,” Duering said.