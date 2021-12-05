No conspiracy theory too crazy to accept as truth

After I’ve waded into the pool, when I’m ready to dive into the deep end I’ll adapt some of the QAnon beliefs.

I’d love to know how the theory began that John F. Kennedy Jr. would return from the dead and run as the vice president candidate for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

On the surface I would think JFK Jr. would still be a Democrat, but on second thought a zombie VP candidate probably would choose to join the so-called “pro-life” political party.

With social media, this is the best of times to become a conspiracy theorist.

But with the Clintons mostly gone from the spotlight, it is also the worst of times. Thankfully there is that Maxwell trial to keep the couple that has generated more conspiracies over the past 30 years than anyone else popping up in online rumor mills.

Sign me up for theories about chemtrails, the New World Order, the Denver Airport, JFK’s assassination, crisis actors, 9/11 and the Deep State.

It might seem crazy to adapt all of these conspiracy theories.