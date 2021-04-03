No COVID-related deaths this week in 3-county area; risk dial drops

The risk dial dropped from 1.5 to 1.4 this week in the Central District Health Department area, where the last COVID-related death occurred March 20.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 143 in the three-county area. Some COVID-19 statistics, however, rose in the area. The number of new cases totaled 43, compared with 19 last week.

As of Friday, six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 8.7% of available beds. Last week, five COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

The last time a COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

The 14-day case count is at 146, a decrease of 31 from last week.

A total of 35,389 people have been tested in the CDHD jurisdiction.

In Nebraska, 128 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 23 since last week.

Across the state, 356,524 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 24% of the 1.48 million Nebraskans over age 16.

As of this week, Central District Health is targeting those ages 40 and older for COVID-19 vaccinations. If you are in this age group and have not received your first vaccination, register at vaccinate.ne.gov.

If you need assistance filling out the registration, call the hotline at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873 to register.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.