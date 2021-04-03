 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No COVID-related deaths this week in 3-county area; risk dial drops
0 comments

No COVID-related deaths this week in 3-county area; risk dial drops

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The risk dial dropped from 1.5 to 1.4 this week in the Central District Health Department area, where the last COVID-related death occurred March 20.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 143 in the three-county area. Some COVID-19 statistics, however, rose in the area. The number of new cases totaled 43, compared with 19 last week.

As of Friday, six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 8.7% of available beds. Last week, five COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

The last time a COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

The 14-day case count is at 146, a decrease of 31 from last week.

A total of 35,389 people have been tested in the CDHD jurisdiction.

In Nebraska, 128 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 23 since last week.

Across the state, 356,524 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 24% of the 1.48 million Nebraskans over age 16.

As of this week, Central District Health is targeting those ages 40 and older for COVID-19 vaccinations. If you are in this age group and have not received your first vaccination, register at vaccinate.ne.gov.

If you need assistance filling out the registration, call the hotline at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873 to register.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rowe Sanctuary volunteers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts