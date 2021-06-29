No fireworks display this year at Fonner Park

The sky above Fonner Park will not be illuminated with fireworks on July 4, partly because of the high cost of supplies.

“The fireworks display has always been sponsored by local business owners and Fonner Park,” Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said in a statement. “This year pricing of Category 4 professional display fireworks was sky high and no sponsorship was sought. The marketplace and availability for many items has been thrown out of whack due to the pandemic and I am hopeful a fireworks display will resume in 2022.”

Fonner Park has hosted the fireworks display and also made a financial contribution. But Fonner Park has never put the show together.

Alan Usher, chief executive officer of Grand Island Family Radio, traditionally has sought funding from local businesses to pay for the fireworks show.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 because Usher didn’t feel comfortable asking businesses for money because of hardships brought about by COVID-19.

Usher says he will continue to support the annual show.

“I am just trying to move out of the role of organizing it,” he said.

In the future, someone else will have to step forward to spearhead the project.