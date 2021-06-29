No fireworks display this year at Fonner Park

The sky above Fonner Park will not be illuminated with fireworks on July 4, partly because of the high cost of supplies.
“The fireworks display has always been sponsored by local business owners and Fonner Park,” Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said in a statement. “This year pricing of Category 4 professional display fireworks was sky high and no sponsorship was sought. The marketplace and availability for many items has been thrown out of whack due to the pandemic and I am hopeful a fireworks display will resume in 2022.”
Fonner Park has hosted the fireworks display and also made a financial contribution. But Fonner Park has never put the show together.
Alan Usher, chief executive officer of Grand Island Family Radio, traditionally has sought funding from local businesses to pay for the fireworks show.
The event didn’t take place in 2020 because Usher didn’t feel comfortable asking businesses for money because of hardships brought about by COVID-19.
Usher says he will continue to support the annual show.
“I am just trying to move out of the role of organizing it,” he said.
In the future, someone else will have to step forward to spearhead the project.
The fireworks spectacular was never presented by GI Family Radio. Usher always thought of the show as more of a community event. During the July 4 displays, the GI Family Radio stations broadcast music synchronized with the fireworks.
Some of the good supporters of the show have left town or are no longer in business, Usher said. In its early years in Grand Island, the Nebraska State Fair also contributed money.
Last year, due to the pandemic, block parties built around fireworks were limited because the city was not issuing permits to barricade streets.
COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in effect.
But people who want to barricade streets must still go through the normal process of contacting the Public Works Department.