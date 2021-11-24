No flu cases in Grand Island area yet, people urged to get shot

If Grand Island can’t get its number of COVID cases down, vaccinated people will need a second booster shot this spring.

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson addressed Grand Island Noon Rotary on Tuesday on the challenges of combating COVID in the agency’s three-county coverage area at the start of yet another spike in new cases.

“Who thought the pandemic would go on this long? Certainly not me,” she said. “This is our first pandemic and hopefully our last. We’re learning as we go. Every day we learn more about what works and what doesn’t work.”

No cases of flu have been reported yet in the district.

Anderson is urging people to get a flu shot as soon as possible because, if they become sick, they may be able to find a bed at a local hospital.

In the Tri-Cities area, only 27% of general hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds are available right now, Anderson reported.

“If you get the flu and you get ill enough to be in the hospital there may or may not be a bed for you,” she warned. “Hopefully, we won’t have a lot of flu while we’re battling this COVID.”

The scarcity of beds is because of the current rise in COVID cases.